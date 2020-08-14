Beer Pick: Six Bridges Love Tractor is a peachy Georgia IPA

Beer Pick

Love Tractor Peach Milkshake IPA

Six Bridges Brewing, Johns Creek

Available in 16-ounce cans

Profile

Dubbed a double dry-hopped peach milkshake IPA, the year's version of Love Tractor was made with Scarlett Prince peaches picked in Alto, GA, and hand-processed by the Six Bridges brewing crew.

Brewed with flaked oats and wheat, Eldorado hops, milk sugar and Madagascar vanilla beans, it’s a hazy, 7% alcohol fruit beer for the waning days of summer. Slightly sweet and peachy, with a creamy-smooth mouthfeel, a whiff of stone fruit in the nose, and a balanced bitterness, it should easily please milkshake IPA devotees.

Pair with

Pair Love Tractor with peaches, of course — peach pie, peach cobbler, peach ice cream, or maybe try using it to make a peach ice cream float.

