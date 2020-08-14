Beer Pick: Six Bridges Love Tractor is a peachy Georgia IPA

Georgia is the Peach State.
There’s a cool band from Athens, GA called Love Tractor.
Together, father-and-son brewers Charles and Clay Gridley opened Six Bridges Brewing in Johns Creek, GA.
And the family duo made a milkshake IPA called Love Tractor, with fresh peaches. picked in Alto, GA.
So wrap your head around all that, because Love Tractor is this week’s Beer Pick
Beer Pick
Love Tractor Peach Milkshake IPA
Six Bridges Brewing, Johns Creek
Available in 16-ounce cans
Profile
Dubbed a double dry-hopped peach milkshake IPA, the year's version of Love Tractor was made with Scarlett Prince peaches picked in Alto, GA, and hand-processed by the Six Bridges brewing crew.
Brewed with flaked oats and wheat, Eldorado hops, milk sugar and Madagascar vanilla beans, it’s a hazy, 7% alcohol fruit beer for the waning days of summer. Slightly sweet and peachy, with a creamy-smooth mouthfeel, a whiff of stone fruit in the nose, and a balanced bitterness, it should easily please milkshake IPA devotees.
Pair with
Pair Love Tractor with peaches, of course — peach pie, peach cobbler, peach ice cream, or maybe try using it to make a peach ice cream float.
