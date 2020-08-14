Breaking News

Georgia lawmaker attacks John Lewis’ legacy, loses chairmanship

X

Beer Pick: Six Bridges Love Tractor is a peachy Georgia IPA

Six Bridges Love Tractor Peach Milkshake IPA
Six Bridges Love Tractor Peach Milkshake IPA

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 1 hour ago

Georgia is the Peach State.

There’s a cool band from Athens, GA called Love Tractor.

Together, father-and-son brewers Charles and Clay Gridley opened Six Bridges Brewing in Johns Creek, GA.

And the family duo made a milkshake IPA called Love Tractor, with fresh peaches. picked in Alto, GA.

So wrap your head around all that, because Love Tractor is this week’s Beer Pick

ExploreDrink a peach: Savor the end of the season with these metro Atlanta cocktails

Beer Pick

Love Tractor Peach Milkshake IPA

Six Bridges Brewing, Johns Creek

Available in 16-ounce cans

Profile

Dubbed a double dry-hopped peach milkshake IPA, the year's version of Love Tractor was made with Scarlett Prince peaches picked in Alto, GA, and hand-processed by the Six Bridges brewing crew.

Brewed with flaked oats and wheat, Eldorado hops, milk sugar and Madagascar vanilla beans, it’s a hazy, 7% alcohol fruit beer for the waning days of summer. Slightly sweet and peachy, with a creamy-smooth mouthfeel, a whiff of stone fruit in the nose, and a balanced bitterness, it should easily please milkshake IPA devotees.

Pair with

Pair Love Tractor with peaches, of course — peach pie, peach cobbler, peach ice cream, or maybe try using it to make a peach ice cream float.

ExploreBeer and brewery news
ExploreNorth Fulton County dining news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.