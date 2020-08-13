Drink a peach: Savor the end of the season with these metro Atlanta cocktails

Peach season is ending, but there are ways to continue sipping on the signature flavor of Georgia’s state fruit, and savor summertime just a bit more. Bartenders around Atlanta have clever ways of infusing peaches into drinks. Some of those cocktails even are available for pickup.
Leon’s Full Service
When fresh peaches from Pearson Farms arrive at Leon’s, Bar Manager Adam Rowe makes peach-infused gin, which he uses in the Southern Bee, a riff on the classic bee’s knees that combines gin, honey, lemon juice and lavender bitters.
It’s refreshingly simple and citrus-forward, with those summertime aromas of peach and lavender. It’s terrific on the courtyard patio with Leon’s bone-in pork chop (made with the same peaches), heirloom tomatoes, local shishitos, feta and a peach-guajillo puree.
131 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-687-0500, leonsfullservice.com.
Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails
In a 150-year-old farmhouse in historic downtown Crabapple, Executive Chef Derek Dollar extends the fleeting peach season by pickling the fruit, using it in his creative cuisine, as well as cocktails. That’s right — pickles in cocktails, and it works.
Dollar said the inspiration behind Milton’s mule comes from his love of pickling items from his garden. “We incorporated the pickled peach juice to add a complexity that rounds out the classic beverage and leaves you wanting more,” he said.
800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com.
Twisted Soul Cookhouse and Pours
Twisted Soul is an homage to the flavors of the South and the recipes of its historic cooks. Miss Berry’s High Tea, a cocktail by Beverage Director Kursten Berry, pairs perfectly with chef-owner Deborah VanTrece’s soul food, whether you drink it on the patio or from her clever take-home pouches.
“The majority of my days at the restaurant are long ones,” Berry said. “I wanted to create something that was relaxing to indulge in, once I finished my daily duties. I was born and raised in Atlanta, and the flavors of this cocktail are made up of things that are loved by my hometown: sweet tea and peaches.”
Rye whiskey helps balance the sweetness, and a mix of tarragon and lemon brightens the drink. She uses a CBD tincture to add a relaxed vibe.
1133 Huff Road, Atlanta. 404-350-5500, twistedsoulcookhouseandpours.com.
Buena Vida Tapas & Soul
Bartender Candace Cahill puts a twist on classic peach tea with her Give Peach a Chance cocktail. Usually, she muddles peaches into bourbon drinks, but lately she has been diving into the sweet acidic mixture of fruit, sugar and vinegar. “I just love creating shrubs, to add complexity to cocktails right now,” she said. Her drink adds a bitter note and a slight bite, using ginger against the sweetness of the tea and peaches.
385 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-948-2312, buenavidatapas.com.
Kimball House
Part of the philosophy at Kimball House is respect for ingredients, both in bringing out peak flavors, and in using all the bits and pieces. Beverage Director Miles Macquarrie uses a house-made peach pit syrup in his Mediterranean-vibed Valencia sour. “Peach pit syrup is something we’ve been making every summer,” Macquarrie said. “When we are doing heavy peach preservation, we save the pits, and make the syrup the same day. That is a critical step in making this correctly. Right when you pit the peaches, there is very flavorful juice and flesh on the pits.”
He infuses white rum with thyme, which works really well with the nuttiness of fino sherry, the tartness from the lemon and the peach pits, he said. To push the flavor of Pearson peaches through even more, he fortifies it with peach liqueur. A dozen or so oysters on the restaurant’s wraparound covered patio are a wonderful accompaniment.
303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3502, kimball-house.com.
