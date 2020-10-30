Beer Pick: Second Self’s new Malternate Universe is a tricky treat

Second Self Beer Co. recently launched two new beers in honor of its sixth anniversary celebration, which runs through Oct. 31 at the brewery’s Westside taproom.
Manic Pixie Dream Beer #2 is a bottled, 12% alcohol barleywine aged in wet high rye bourbon barrels.
Malternate Universe is a canned, 9% alcohol barleywine that’s a bit more accessible.
Both beers have really cool labels with artwork by Keith P Rein.
And in honor of all that, Malternate Universe is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Malternate Universe
Second Self Beer Co., Atlanta
Available in 16-ounce cans
Profile
If you’re looking for a light fizzy beer, beware. Malternate Universe is pretty much the opposite. In fact, Second Self’s new 9% alcohol American barleywine is dark amber in color, with a slight tan head, and minimal carbonation. Overall, it’s a boozy brew, with big molasses and toffee notes, and aromas of figs, raisins, and candy corn.
Pair with
As colder weather arrives, along with gremlins and goblins, Malternate Universe would make a tricky treat to sip in a snifter, sitting on the porch or by the fire, after dinner or later into the evening.
