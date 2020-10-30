Beer Pick: Second Self’s new Malternate Universe is a tricky treat

Beer Pick

Malternate Universe

Second Self Beer Co., Atlanta

Available in 16-ounce cans

Profile

If you’re looking for a light fizzy beer, beware. Malternate Universe is pretty much the opposite. In fact, Second Self’s new 9% alcohol American barleywine is dark amber in color, with a slight tan head, and minimal carbonation. Overall, it’s a boozy brew, with big molasses and toffee notes, and aromas of figs, raisins, and candy corn.

Pair with

As colder weather arrives, along with gremlins and goblins, Malternate Universe would make a tricky treat to sip in a snifter, sitting on the porch or by the fire, after dinner or later into the evening.

