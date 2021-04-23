Beer Pick: Piano Keys Imperial Stout is back and more gangsta than ever

New Belgium Brewing

Available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans for a limited time

Profile

Brewed with a specialty malt bill of Marris Otter, Munich, roasted barley, chocolate malt, caramel malt, and flaked oats, plus ale yeast, and Nugget hops, Piano Keys is obviously malt-forward by design. It pours deep black with a tight tan head, and as my friend, Ale Sharpton might say, it’s gangsta in the glass.

The addition of XOCOLATL cocoa nibs from Atlanta and Ugandan vanilla beans add another layer of complexity to the mix, revealing aromas and flavors of dark chocolate, coffee and a touch of licorice. At 10% alcohol, it’s a big beer. But the mouthful is silky smooth, and the residual sweetness makes it almost too easy to drink.

Pair with

Drink Piano Keys on its own after dinner, or for dessert with dark chocolate, chocolate chip cookies and/or vanilla ice cream.

