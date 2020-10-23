Beer Pick: New Realm’s El JuicyCabra is a big beautiful monster

The newest addition of New Realm’s Monsters and Myths Double IPA Series was inspired by the folk legend of El Chupacabra. But my main attraction is that it’s a hybrid New England meets West Coast style that was brewed to be “super juicy, yet clear.”
And with that, El JuicyCabra Double IPA this week’s Beer Pick
Beer Pick
El JuicyCabra Double IPA
New Realm Brewing, Atlanta
Available in 16-ounce 4-pack cans
Profile
Juicy but clear is the promise of El JuicyCabra Double IPA, billed as a New England meets West Coast style. And New Realm delivers, with a bright and beautiful gold beer, variously hopped with additions of Amarillo, Calypso, Citra and Mosaic. It has that citrusy New England character, and it’s fairly low in bitterness, but it’s not sweet. Overall, at 9% abv, I’d say the West Cost won out.
Pair with
New Realm’s double IPAs tend to be dangerously drinkable, and El JuicyCabra is no exception. From the kitchen at New Realm, I’d order the Brewhouse Cobb Salad, or the Birra-style Braised Beef Brisket Tacos.
