Beer Pick: New Realm’s El JuicyCabra is a big beautiful monster

Available in 16-ounce 4-pack cans

Profile

Juicy but clear is the promise of El JuicyCabra Double IPA, billed as a New England meets West Coast style. And New Realm delivers, with a bright and beautiful gold beer, variously hopped with additions of Amarillo, Calypso, Citra and Mosaic. It has that citrusy New England character, and it’s fairly low in bitterness, but it’s not sweet. Overall, at 9% abv, I’d say the West Cost won out.

Pair with

New Realm’s double IPAs tend to be dangerously drinkable, and El JuicyCabra is no exception. From the kitchen at New Realm, I’d order the Brewhouse Cobb Salad, or the Birra-style Braised Beef Brisket Tacos.

Explore Beer and cocktail news

