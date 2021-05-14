Beer Pick: Ironshield Brewing celebrates Warhammer Maibock on Saturday

I recently visited Ironshield Brewing in Lawrenceville, and I was impressed with the range of lagers and other classic styles on draft. On Saturday, the brewery celebrates spring with its Warhammer Maibock, some fun and games, live music, and a food truck from Cabakis Catering.
And so Warhammer Maibock is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Ironshield Warhammer Maibock
Ironshield Brewing Co., Lawrenceville
Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
Brewed for the spring, with a traditional five step lager mash, Ironshield Warhammer Maibock features all German ingredients, including a mix of two-row, pilsner and Munich malts, plus a touch of light wheat and Vienna malt. It was hopped with Tettnanger for flavor and Hallertau Mittelfruh for aroma, and lagered for eight weeks.
The result is a lovely, honey-gold, full-bodied beer, with a malty, somewhat sweet flavor, and a hint of spice in the aroma. The finish is smooth and dry, with a lingering alcohol warmth. At 7% alcohol, it may be way too easy to drink on a warm spring day.
Pair with
Maibock makes a fine pairing with pork of all kinds, from roasted and barbecued to baked ham and prosciutto. For dessert, try it with creme brûlée.
