Beer Pick: Ironshield Brewing celebrates Warhammer Maibock on Saturday

Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

Brewed for the spring, with a traditional five step lager mash, Ironshield Warhammer Maibock features all German ingredients, including a mix of two-row, pilsner and Munich malts, plus a touch of light wheat and Vienna malt. It was hopped with Tettnanger for flavor and Hallertau Mittelfruh for aroma, and lagered for eight weeks.

The result is a lovely, honey-gold, full-bodied beer, with a malty, somewhat sweet flavor, and a hint of spice in the aroma. The finish is smooth and dry, with a lingering alcohol warmth. At 7% alcohol, it may be way too easy to drink on a warm spring day.

Pair with

Maibock makes a fine pairing with pork of all kinds, from roasted and barbecued to baked ham and prosciutto. For dessert, try it with creme brûlée.

Explore Beer and cocktail news

