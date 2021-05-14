ajc logo
X

Beer Pick: Ironshield Brewing celebrates Warhammer Maibock on Saturday

Celebrate the season with Ironshield Warhammer Maibock at the Lawrenceville brewery on Saturday. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Celebrate the season with Ironshield Warhammer Maibock at the Lawrenceville brewery on Saturday. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Restaurant News | 57 minutes ago
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC

I recently visited Ironshield Brewing in Lawrenceville, and I was impressed with the range of lagers and other classic styles on draft. On Saturday, the brewery celebrates spring with its Warhammer Maibock, some fun and games, live music, and a food truck from Cabakis Catering.

And so Warhammer Maibock is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Ironshield Warhammer Maibock

Ironshield Brewing Co., Lawrenceville

Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce cans

Profile

Brewed for the spring, with a traditional five step lager mash, Ironshield Warhammer Maibock features all German ingredients, including a mix of two-row, pilsner and Munich malts, plus a touch of light wheat and Vienna malt. It was hopped with Tettnanger for flavor and Hallertau Mittelfruh for aroma, and lagered for eight weeks.

The result is a lovely, honey-gold, full-bodied beer, with a malty, somewhat sweet flavor, and a hint of spice in the aroma. The finish is smooth and dry, with a lingering alcohol warmth. At 7% alcohol, it may be way too easy to drink on a warm spring day.

Pair with

Maibock makes a fine pairing with pork of all kinds, from roasted and barbecued to baked ham and prosciutto. For dessert, try it with creme brûlée.

ExploreBeer and cocktail news

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top