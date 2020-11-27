Beer Pick: Good Word Brewing celebrates with Lunar Gravity Petite Lager

Good Word Brewing in Duluth celebrates its third anniversary on Saturday and Sunday.
And as a fan of the beer owner and brewer Todd DiMatteo has been making, lately, I’m thrilled that three recently released lagers are part of the anniversary lineup, including Any Day Now Italian-style Pilsner, and You Work For Me Now Helles.
But I was even more excited when I learned of DiMatteo’s collaboration with beer writer, hops expert, and current Atlanta resident, Stan Hieronymus.
It’s called called Lunar Gravity Petite Lager, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Lunar Gravity Petite Lager
Good Word Brewing, Duluth
Available for takeout for a limited time in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word
Profile
Good Word’s new Lunar Gravity Petite Lager is a collaboration with renowned beer writer and hop expert Stan Hieronymus. Named Lunar Gravity, it’s based on a low gravity style from Southern Bavaria, and features German Perele, and Seitz Farms Mittlfrüh and Hersbrucker hops, Weyermann Pilsner malt, a touch of carafoam and acidulated malt, and 18 IBUS German lager yeast.
Lagered for six weeks, the result is beautifully pale beer, with soft carbonation and a delicate mouthfeel. At just 3.5% alcohol, it still exhibits surprising complexity in hop aromas and flavors, with spice, fruit and floral notes. And the sweet-to-bitter finish invites another sip.
Pair with
Good Word’s menu offers plenty of pairing possibilities, but try Lunar Gravity at home with seafood, soft cheeses, or brunch dishes like omelets and eggs Benedict.
