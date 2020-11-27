Beer Pick: Good Word Brewing celebrates with Lunar Gravity Petite Lager

Lunar Gravity Petite Lager

Good Word Brewing, Duluth

Available for takeout for a limited time in 4-pack 16-ounce cans at Good Word

Profile

Good Word’s new Lunar Gravity Petite Lager is a collaboration with renowned beer writer and hop expert Stan Hieronymus. Named Lunar Gravity, it’s based on a low gravity style from Southern Bavaria, and features German Perele, and Seitz Farms Mittlfrüh and Hersbrucker hops, Weyermann Pilsner malt, a touch of carafoam and acidulated malt, and 18 IBUS German lager yeast.

Lagered for six weeks, the result is beautifully pale beer, with soft carbonation and a delicate mouthfeel. At just 3.5% alcohol, it still exhibits surprising complexity in hop aromas and flavors, with spice, fruit and floral notes. And the sweet-to-bitter finish invites another sip.

Pair with

Good Word’s menu offers plenty of pairing possibilities, but try Lunar Gravity at home with seafood, soft cheeses, or brunch dishes like omelets and eggs Benedict.

