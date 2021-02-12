X

Beer Pick: Get comfortable with new Creature Comforts and Sierra Nevada double IPA collaboration

Creature Comforts collaborated with Sierra Nevada to make Get Comfortable 2021 Double IPA. Courtesy of Creature Comforts
BEER PICK | 1 hour ago
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC

Athens’s Creature Comforts Brewing Co. recently collaborated with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to release Get Comfortable Double IPA, with 100% of the profits to benefit the Get Comfortable Fund.

Get Comfortable (getcurious.com) is a year-round community impact initiative with a seasonal emphasis that’s “all about helping people survive.”

With that do-good project in mind, Get Comfortable Double IPA is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Get Comfortable Double IPA

Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens

Available on draft and in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans

Profile

Get Comfortable Double IPA, the new Creature Comforts collaboration with Sierra Nevada, was originally brewed to be a hazy double IPA. But as Creature Comforts reported on Instagram, “sometimes new things throw you curveballs.”

More like a screwball, it turned out be a bright, clear, golden ale, with a rocky white head, and nary a touch of haze to obscure its beauty. It features Citra and experimental HBC 586 hops, which combine to create some slightly dank, definitely tropical notes of mango, pineapple and citrus, along with a slightly sweet malt presence. At 8% alcohol, it’s sneakily big, too.

Pair with

In some ways, this new Get Comfortable reminds me of an English barleywine. And because of that, I say sip it on a drizzly winter evening, with hefty washed-rind, smoked or farmhouse Cheddar cheeses.

About the Author

Bob Townsend

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

