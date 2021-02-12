Beer Pick: Get comfortable with new Creature Comforts and Sierra Nevada double IPA collaboration

Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens

Available on draft and in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans

Profile

Get Comfortable Double IPA, the new Creature Comforts collaboration with Sierra Nevada, was originally brewed to be a hazy double IPA. But as Creature Comforts reported on Instagram, “sometimes new things throw you curveballs.”

More like a screwball, it turned out be a bright, clear, golden ale, with a rocky white head, and nary a touch of haze to obscure its beauty. It features Citra and experimental HBC 586 hops, which combine to create some slightly dank, definitely tropical notes of mango, pineapple and citrus, along with a slightly sweet malt presence. At 8% alcohol, it’s sneakily big, too.

Pair with

In some ways, this new Get Comfortable reminds me of an English barleywine. And because of that, I say sip it on a drizzly winter evening, with hefty washed-rind, smoked or farmhouse Cheddar cheeses.

