Beer Pick: Eventide Cup Of Excellence Coffee Milk Stout strikes a balance

Eventide Brewing in Grant Park has always been a favorite for its tasty and true to style Irish Dry Stout, especially when it’s served on nitrogen. But there are many more fine beers to be found there, including a new coffee milk stout.
And with that in mind, Eventide’s new Cup of Excellence is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Eventide Cup Of Excellence Coffee Milk Stout
Eventide Brewing Co., Atlanta
Available on draft and in 12-ounce cans for a limited time
Profile
I love stout. I don’t drink coffee. And I’m not all that fond of lactose in beer. But Eventide’s new Cup of Excellence Coffee Milk Stout is an exception, mostly because it manages to strike a balance between bitter, sweet and coffee.
Brewed with chocolate, Special B and biscuit malts, and roasted barely, plus Counter Culture cold brewed coffee, it’s deep, dark black color has a tinge of red. Not surprisingly, aromas and flavors of chocolate and coffee are predominate, with a soft bitterness from Columbus and English Fuggles hops.
Pair with
I say drink Cup of Excellence at brunch, or after dinner with creamy or chocolatey desserts, like cheesecake, chocolate cream pie or a fudge brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.