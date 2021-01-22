Beer Pick: Eventide Cup Of Excellence Coffee Milk Stout strikes a balance

Available on draft and in 12-ounce cans for a limited time

Profile

I love stout. I don’t drink coffee. And I’m not all that fond of lactose in beer. But Eventide’s new Cup of Excellence Coffee Milk Stout is an exception, mostly because it manages to strike a balance between bitter, sweet and coffee.

Brewed with chocolate, Special B and biscuit malts, and roasted barely, plus Counter Culture cold brewed coffee, it’s deep, dark black color has a tinge of red. Not surprisingly, aromas and flavors of chocolate and coffee are predominate, with a soft bitterness from Columbus and English Fuggles hops.

Pair with

I say drink Cup of Excellence at brunch, or after dinner with creamy or chocolatey desserts, like cheesecake, chocolate cream pie or a fudge brownie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.