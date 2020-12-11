Beer Pick: Drink N’Ice Chouffe during Brick Store’s 12 Beers of Christmas

Dec. 16 - Gouden Carolus Noel 2011

Dec. 17 - Evil Genius Santa!! I Know Him! (16 ounces)

Dec. 18 - Shmaltz Hanukkah Beer

Dec.19 - Samuel Smith Winter Welcome (18.7 ounces)

Dec. 20 - Prairie Holiday Weekend

Dec. 21 - Three Taverns Feest Noel

Dec. 22 - The Bruery Partridge in a Pear Tree 2020 (750 milliliters)

Dec. 23 - D’Achouffe N’Ice Chouffe

Dec. 24 - Jolly Pumpkin Noel de Calabaza (750 milliliters)

Dec. 25 - Val Dieu Winter (750 milliliters)

And here’s this week’s Beer Pick, D’Achouffe N’Ice Chouffe, a Belgian holiday favorite, scheduled by Brick Store Pub for the night before the night before Christmas.

Beer Pick

N’Ice Chouffe

Brasserie d’Achouffe, Belgium

Available in 11.2-ounce 4-pack bottles

Profile

Known for its little gnomes and big Belgian beers, Brasserie d’Achouffe brings out N’Ice Chouffe for the holidays. It’s a smooth but strong and spicy dark beer, flavored with orange peel and thyme. At 10% alcohol, it’s dangerously drinkable, but surprisingly food friendly, and perfect for a cold winter night and a roaring fire.

Pair with

The gnomes of Brasserie d’Achouffe recommend pairing N’Ice Chouffe with oysters, smoked salmon and sushi with soy sauce, as well as game, stews and black pudding. I think it’s great with chocolate.

