Beer Pick: Drink N’Ice Chouffe during Brick Store’s 12 Beers of Christmas

N’ice Chouffe Belgian Dark Beer is brewed with orange peel and thyme for winter fireside sipping. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
BEER PICK | 57 minutes ago
By Bob Townsend

Brick Store Pub in Decatur is launching its 12 Beers of Christmas, which, not surprisingly, includes 12 beers and access to a series of tasting videos with beer manager Dan Fontaine. The beers are released every day for 12 days, beginning Dec. 14.

The price is $150, and you can order the beer pack at BrickStorePub.com.

Here’s the schedule:

Dec. 14 - Dupont Avec Les bons Voeux

Dec. 15 - Sierra Nevada Celebrat

Dec. 16 - Gouden Carolus Noel 2011

Dec. 17 - Evil Genius Santa!! I Know Him! (16 ounces)

Dec. 18 - Shmaltz Hanukkah Beer

Dec.19 - Samuel Smith Winter Welcome (18.7 ounces)

Dec. 20 - Prairie Holiday Weekend

Dec. 21 - Three Taverns Feest Noel

Dec. 22 - The Bruery Partridge in a Pear Tree 2020 (750 milliliters)

Dec. 23 - D’Achouffe N’Ice Chouffe

Dec. 24 - Jolly Pumpkin Noel de Calabaza (750 milliliters)

Dec. 25 - Val Dieu Winter (750 milliliters)

And here’s this week’s Beer Pick, D’Achouffe N’Ice Chouffe, a Belgian holiday favorite, scheduled by Brick Store Pub for the night before the night before Christmas.

Beer Pick

N’Ice Chouffe

Brasserie d’Achouffe, Belgium

Available in 11.2-ounce 4-pack bottles

Profile

Known for its little gnomes and big Belgian beers, Brasserie d’Achouffe brings out N’Ice Chouffe for the holidays. It’s a smooth but strong and spicy dark beer, flavored with orange peel and thyme. At 10% alcohol, it’s dangerously drinkable, but surprisingly food friendly, and perfect for a cold winter night and a roaring fire.

Pair with

The gnomes of Brasserie d’Achouffe recommend pairing N’Ice Chouffe with oysters, smoked salmon and sushi with soy sauce, as well as game, stews and black pudding. I think it’s great with chocolate.

