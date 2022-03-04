Hamburger icon
Beer Pick: Drink Monday Night Blind Pirate on Georgia Beer Day

Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA currently is Monday Night Brewing’s bestselling beer.

Credit: Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
37 minutes ago

Georgia Beer Day, the annual celebration of Georgia Craft Beer is on Saturday, March 5 this year. If you’re a beer lover, get out and support your local brewery, where in partnership with Boelter Glassware, $1 from every Beer Day glass purchased will be donated to the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild.

One of my favorite nearby breweries is Monday Night, where brewmaster Peter Kiley continues tweaking many of the brewery’s beers.

Among the flagships, best-selling Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA has been updated, again. And right now, Monday Night has a Blind Pirate “IPA for Everywhere” travel promotion, giving away a series of getaways to lucky winners. So in honor of beer and travel, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA

Monday Night Brewing, Atlanta

Available year-round on draft and in 6-pack and 12-pack cans

Profile

The packaging for Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA declares the product inside, “juicy; caramel; citrus.” That’s a fair summation of the charms of this 7.4% alcohol ale spiked with blood oranges from Italy. During the pandemic, brewmaster Peter Kiley switched to cryo hops, including Citra, Simcoe, and Columbus, which altogether impart refined citrus notes. Overall, Blind Pirate is very well balanced, with some malty sweetness, and a pleasant bitterness in back.

Pair with

Match Blind Pirate with bright Asian dishes such as spring rolls, Thai salads, or noodle dishes. It also makes a worthy pairing with Neapolitan pizza topped with soppressata.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

