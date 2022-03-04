Beer Pick: Drink Monday Night Blind Pirate on Georgia Beer Day

One of my favorite nearby breweries is Monday Night, where brewmaster Peter Kiley continues tweaking many of the brewery’s beers.

Among the flagships, best-selling Blind Pirate Blood Orange IPA has been updated, again. And right now, Monday Night has a Blind Pirate “IPA for Everywhere” travel promotion, giving away a series of getaways to lucky winners. So in honor of beer and travel, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.