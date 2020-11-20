Beer Pick: Drink Bitburger Premium Pils at the Thanksgiving table

I’ve written about my recent fixation with Pilsner Urquell, now that it’s available in 16-ounce cans. But, lately, its sometimes been hard to find, which switched me to another pilsner, Bitburger Premium Pils.
It’s also available in 16-ounce cans. And I’ve come to like it a lot. That’s why Bitburger is today’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Bitburger Premium Pils
Bitburger Brewery, Bitburg, Germany
Available in 16-ounce 4-pack cans
Profile
Bitburger points out that the soul of its Premium Pils can be found in the German Hallertau and Holsthum certified hops it uses, and I tend to agree. But it’s the light, soft mouthfeel, and clean, sweet malt flavor that make a perfect match for the elegant hoppy dryness in the finish.
Pair with
Never mind the Bud. Bitburger is the clean, crisp lager you want to drink at the Thanksgiving table with turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes — especially if you’re doing a deep-fried turkey this year.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author