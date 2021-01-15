Beer Pick: Celebrate Pontoon’s third anniversary with Stand Up IPA

Available on draft and in 16-ounce cans for a limited time

Profile

Brewed for Pontoon’s third anniversary, this new West Coast IPA is a certainly a departure from some of the brewery’s more kooky offerings (like Rainbow Smiggles with Skittles candy and Trix cereal). At 7% alcohol, Stand By is a straight-up ale, with no adjuncts, and very well made.

It pours clean and clear gold, with a rocky white head, and some fine lacing in the glass. A combination of El Dorado, Citra and Centennial hops work together to create a balance of classic and tropical aromas and flavors. Look for aromatic and fruity notes of pine, citrus, pineapple and mango, before a proper bit of bitterness in the finish.

Pair with

Try Stand Up with all the usual spicy and savory suspects, including fried fish tacos with pickled jalapenos, pizza with sausage and peppers, hefty triple-cream cheeses, or English-style cheddar.

