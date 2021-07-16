ajc logo
Beer Pick: Celebrate Halfway Crooks’ second anniversary with Ctrl-Alt-Del Altbier

Halfway Crooks' new German-style Altbier will be served at the brewery’s anniversary celebration on Saturday. Courtesy of Halfway Crooks Beer.
Halfway Crooks' new German-style Altbier will be served at the brewery’s anniversary celebration on Saturday. Courtesy of Halfway Crooks Beer.

Credit: handout

By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
1 hour ago

In April, Halfway Crooks celebrated German-style kölsch with the release of Farina, its top-fermenting lager.

On Saturday, the Summerhill beer company will release its new German-style Atlbier, Ctrl-Alt-Del, in celebration of its second anniversary. Look for more new beers, plus music, some special food, and even more special Kölsch-style tray service in the biergarten.

And now, Ctrl-Alt-Del is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Ctrl-Alt-Del Altbier

Halfway Crooks Beer, Atlanta

Available on draft and in 16-ounce cans at Halfway Crooks

Profile

Halfway Crooks’ new Dusseldorf-inspired German-style Altbier, Ctrl-Alt-Del, is a continuation of a collaboration with the Masonry in Seattle. Described as a “dark top-fermenting beer that is then lagered for a long period,” it’s a surprisingly crisp, clean beer, with roasted notes, faint fruity esters, and a pleasing cola-like touch of bitterness.

Pair with

I’m not sure what specials Halfway Crooks will be serving on Saturday, but from the regular menu, a big twisted pretzel with bier cheese, Belgian stoof fries, or bratwurst with braised onions would work for me.

