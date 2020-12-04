Beer Pick: Bold Monk The Way is a perfect Belgian-style ale for celebrating

On Saturday and Sunday, Bold Monk will celebrate its first anniversary, and tap Compassion, a blend of one-year foeder fermented beer, and a younger beer fermented with hibiscus and passionfruit.
Several other limited barrel-aged beers will be on offer throughout the weekend, too, along with all six Bold Monk core beers.
In honor of that, one of my favorites, Bold Monk The Way Tripel Ale, is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
The Way Tripel Ale
Bold Monk Brewing, Atlanta
Available on draft and in 12-ounce six-pack cans
Profile
The Way Tripel Ale is Bold Monk’s take on a traditional Belgan tripel, a style considered difficult for American brewers to reproduce. But brewmaster John “JR” Roberts does an admirable job, employing a base of Belgian and German pale and pils malts, along with golden candi syrup, German Saphir and Huell Melon hops, and the same Belgian yeast strain used by Orval.
The result is a strong, but dangerously drinkable, 8.8% alcohol beer, with a golden-amber hue and a fine white head. Look for notes of melon, citrus and spice, malty sweetness in the center, and a dry finish with a snappy hint of bitterness.
Pair with
Strong, sweet and herbal, The Way makes a great holiday beer. At Bold Monk, try it with mussels and frites or other seafood dishes. At home, it would make a fine pairing with duck, sausages, or cassoulet.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author