Beer Pick: Bold Monk The Way is a perfect Belgian-style ale for celebrating

Bold Monk Brewing, Atlanta

Available on draft and in 12-ounce six-pack cans

Profile

The Way Tripel Ale is Bold Monk’s take on a traditional Belgan tripel, a style considered difficult for American brewers to reproduce. But brewmaster John “JR” Roberts does an admirable job, employing a base of Belgian and German pale and pils malts, along with golden candi syrup, German Saphir and Huell Melon hops, and the same Belgian yeast strain used by Orval.

The result is a strong, but dangerously drinkable, 8.8% alcohol beer, with a golden-amber hue and a fine white head. Look for notes of melon, citrus and spice, malty sweetness in the center, and a dry finish with a snappy hint of bitterness.

Pair with

Strong, sweet and herbal, The Way makes a great holiday beer. At Bold Monk, try it with mussels and frites or other seafood dishes. At home, it would make a fine pairing with duck, sausages, or cassoulet.

