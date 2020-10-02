Beer Pick: Abita’s new year-round offering is Jockamo Juicy IPA

But I was pleased to receive a sample of Abita’s new year-round offering, Jockamo Juicy IPA. It’s an easy-drinking, not too hazy example of the style that’s slightly dank, but very food friendly. Plus, the word Jockamo instantly transports me to New Orleans, and the wild world of Mardi Gras Indians.

And with that, Jockamo Juicy IPA is this week’s Beer Pick.