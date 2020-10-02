Beer Pick: Abita’s new year-round offering is Jockamo Juicy IPA

It’s no secret, I’m not a big fan of hazy IPA, and especially not the kind that comes with flotsam and jetsam roiling in the glass. When I see it, that beer goes down the drain.
But I was pleased to receive a sample of Abita’s new year-round offering, Jockamo Juicy IPA. It’s an easy-drinking, not too hazy example of the style that’s slightly dank, but very food friendly. Plus, the word Jockamo instantly transports me to New Orleans, and the wild world of Mardi Gras Indians.
And with that, Jockamo Juicy IPA is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Jockamo Juicy IPA
Abita Brewing Co., Abita Springs, LA
Available on draft and in 12-ounce 6-pack cans
Profile
Abita’s new year-round offering, Jockamo Juicy IPA is brewed with pale malt, oats and wheat, and double dry-hopped with Citra, Apollo and a “blend of experimental hops.” The result is a pale gold, not too hazy beer that’s true to its name, with tropical, fruit-forward aromas and flavors, and notes of grapefruit, orange, and pine, along with a dank whiff of cannabis. At 6% alcohol, it’s easy to drink and easy to pair with food.
Pair with
Try Jockamo IPA with ceviche, fried fish, shrimp tacos, lemon-pepper chicken wings, or Thai or Vietnamese dishes.
