Beer Pick: A Tiny Beautiful Something Pale Ale from Maine Beer Co.

A Tiny Beautiful Something is a single hop pale ale from Maine Beer Co. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
58 minutes ago

It seems like half the people I know took a vacation to Maine this summer. And I admit, I was rather jealous. But recently, I discovered that a precious few bottles from Maine Beer Co. have become available around Atlanta. And with that consolation, and Maine in mind, A Tiny Beautiful Something Pale Ale is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

A Tiny Beautiful Something Pale Ale

Maine Beer Co., Freeport, Maine

Available year-round in pint bottles

Profile

Maine Beer says this single hop pale ale is “brewed to highlight the flavors and aromas of El Dorado hops.” On the malt side, there’s 2-Row, Caramel 40L, and Carapils, plus flaked oats, which give it a silky-smooth mouthfeel. Look for aromas and flavors of citrus peel, with tropical fruit notes of pineapple and lychee, and a touch of caramel in the refreshing, balanced bitterness.

Pair with

While A Tiny Beautiful Something isn’t exactly a summer beer, at 5.5% alcohol, it’s very easy to drink. And it pairs well with all sorts of food, from fish and chips to Nashville hot chicken to spicy Asian dishes like firecracker shrimp.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

