Beer Pick: A Tiny Beautiful Something Pale Ale from Maine Beer Co.

Profile

Maine Beer says this single hop pale ale is “brewed to highlight the flavors and aromas of El Dorado hops.” On the malt side, there’s 2-Row, Caramel 40L, and Carapils, plus flaked oats, which give it a silky-smooth mouthfeel. Look for aromas and flavors of citrus peel, with tropical fruit notes of pineapple and lychee, and a touch of caramel in the refreshing, balanced bitterness.

Pair with

While A Tiny Beautiful Something isn’t exactly a summer beer, at 5.5% alcohol, it’s very easy to drink. And it pairs well with all sorts of food, from fish and chips to Nashville hot chicken to spicy Asian dishes like firecracker shrimp.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.