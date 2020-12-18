X

Beer Pick: A Force For Good is new collaboration from Creature Comforts and Allagash

Creature Comforts A Force For Good is a collaboration with Allagash Brewing to benefit the Get Comfortable outreach program. Courtesy of Creature Comforts Brewing Co.
Creature Comforts A Force For Good is a collaboration with Allagash Brewing to benefit the Get Comfortable outreach program. Courtesy of Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

Credit: Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

Credit: Creature Comforts Brewing Co.

Restaurant News | 24 minutes ago
By Bob Townsend

Earlier this year, Athens-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co. collaborated with Maine’s Allagash Brewing Co. to release Get Comfortable Belgian-Style IPA, with 100% of the profits going toward Creature Comforts’ charitable Get Comfortable Fund.

More recently, Creature Comforts and Allagash collaborated on a mixed-culture blonde ale, and once again, all of the proceeds will benefit Get Comfortable.

With that goodness in mind, A Force For Good is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

A Force For Good Mixed Culture Blonde Ale

Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens

Limited release at the taproom in 500-milliliter bottles

ExploreExplore: More Atlanta beer and cocktail news

Profile

The latest Creature Comforts collaboration with Allagash Brewing is A Force For Good, a 5.7% alcohol mixed-culture blonde ale. Reflecting the shared philosophy of incorporating local flavor into mixed-culture beers, they used a combination of grains from Maine and the Southeast. It was fermented with a blend of Creature Comforts’ house culture and a spontaneous culture from Allagash. The result is a bright, tart beer that presents lemon, citrus and subtle melon notes.

Pair with

Try A Force For Good with a range of cheeses from chevre to Stilton, as well as seafood, fresh sausages and cured meats.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.