Beer Pick: A Force For Good is new collaboration from Creature Comforts and Allagash

Earlier this year, Athens-based Creature Comforts Brewing Co. collaborated with Maine’s Allagash Brewing Co. to release Get Comfortable Belgian-Style IPA, with 100% of the profits going toward Creature Comforts’ charitable Get Comfortable Fund.
More recently, Creature Comforts and Allagash collaborated on a mixed-culture blonde ale, and once again, all of the proceeds will benefit Get Comfortable.
With that goodness in mind, A Force For Good is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
A Force For Good Mixed Culture Blonde Ale
Creature Comforts Brewing Co., Athens
Limited release at the taproom in 500-milliliter bottles
Profile
The latest Creature Comforts collaboration with Allagash Brewing is A Force For Good, a 5.7% alcohol mixed-culture blonde ale. Reflecting the shared philosophy of incorporating local flavor into mixed-culture beers, they used a combination of grains from Maine and the Southeast. It was fermented with a blend of Creature Comforts’ house culture and a spontaneous culture from Allagash. The result is a bright, tart beer that presents lemon, citrus and subtle melon notes.
Pair with
Try A Force For Good with a range of cheeses from chevre to Stilton, as well as seafood, fresh sausages and cured meats.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author