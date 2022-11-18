ajc logo
Beer Pick: Celebrate this weekend with Three Taverns 9th Anniversary Ale

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
41 minutes ago

Three Taverns Brewery in Decatur celebrates its 9th anniversary this Saturday from noon-8 p.m. And in honor of that, Three Taverns 9th Anniversary Ale is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Three Taverns 9th Anniversary Ale

Three Taverns Brewery, Decatur

Available for a limited time in 375ml bottles at Three Taverns

Profile

Brewed at Three Taverns Imaginarium, 9th Anniversary Ale is an English barleywine aged for 13 months in 8-year old Willett bourbon barrels. Mostly Maris Otter malt, plus Crystal and Amber malts, and a touch of turbinado sugar make for toasty, full-bodied beer that’s not too sweet. Magnum, East Kent Goldings and Fuggles hops play well with the bourbon, blending caramel, honey and vanilla notes.

Pair with

Barley wines typically pair well with foie gras, duck and other gamey meats. But I would be happy to sip this Anniversary Ale by a fire on a cold winter evening.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

