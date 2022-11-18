Beer Pick: Celebrate this weekend with Three Taverns 9th Anniversary Ale

Profile

Brewed at Three Taverns Imaginarium, 9th Anniversary Ale is an English barleywine aged for 13 months in 8-year old Willett bourbon barrels. Mostly Maris Otter malt, plus Crystal and Amber malts, and a touch of turbinado sugar make for toasty, full-bodied beer that’s not too sweet. Magnum, East Kent Goldings and Fuggles hops play well with the bourbon, blending caramel, honey and vanilla notes.

Pair with

Barley wines typically pair well with foie gras, duck and other gamey meats. But I would be happy to sip this Anniversary Ale by a fire on a cold winter evening.