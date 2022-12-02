Beer Pick: Obsidian Jam brings New Realm, Stone and Firestone Walker together

Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans

Profile

Recently, Firestone Walker brewmaster, Matt Brynildson, and Stone senior manager of innovation, Jeremy Moynier, met up in Atlanta to create a collaboration beer with New Realm brewmaster Mitch Steele.

The result was Obsidian Jam Triple Black IPA. Brewed with Carafa 3 and rye malt, plus a hop bill that features Citra, Chinook, Idaho 7 and Simcoe, it’s a big, dark beer that deftly balances citrus and pine aromas and flavors with roasted notes of chocolate and coffee.

Pair with

Try Obsidian Jam with rich meat dishes, such as short ribs, or chocolate desserts.

