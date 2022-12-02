Beer Pick: Obsidian Jam brings New Realm, Stone and Firestone Walker together

Saturday marks the 10th Anniversary of Wrecking Bar Brewpub’s Strong Beer Festival. Look for outdoor tables, tents, tap trailers, and more than 100 beers from Georgia breweries, plus a few ringers from out of state.
As always, every beer will be at least 8% alcohol. One to look for is the recently released New Realm collaboration with Stone and Firestone Walker. Dubbed Obsidian Jam, it’s a 10.5% Triple Black IPA, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Obsidian Jam Triple Black IPA
New Realm Brewing, Atlanta
Available on draft and in 4-pack 16-ounce cans
Profile
Recently, Firestone Walker brewmaster, Matt Brynildson, and Stone senior manager of innovation, Jeremy Moynier, met up in Atlanta to create a collaboration beer with New Realm brewmaster Mitch Steele.
The result was Obsidian Jam Triple Black IPA. Brewed with Carafa 3 and rye malt, plus a hop bill that features Citra, Chinook, Idaho 7 and Simcoe, it’s a big, dark beer that deftly balances citrus and pine aromas and flavors with roasted notes of chocolate and coffee.
Pair with
Try Obsidian Jam with rich meat dishes, such as short ribs, or chocolate desserts.
