10 places to get Philly cheesesteaks around metro Atlanta (and some water ice, too)

The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in the best-of-five National League Division Series, which begins Saturday at Truist Park, and all the talk of Philadelphia conjures up images of overstuffed steak sandwiches drizzled with creamy cheese. Here, some places that are sure bets for staying satisfied through the Braves postseason and beyond.

Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs. This sandwich shop with locations throughout Georgia serves up a cheesesteak with the tagline, “If we didn’t need our kitchen sink, it would be on this sub.” The sandwich comes, which comes with cheese, lettuce, onions, tomato, oil and vinegar, grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers, is served on a freshly-baked roll.

5697 Buford Hwy NE, Doraville. 770-455-8570, baldinos.us

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks. Philadelphia native Derrick Hayes started Big Dave’s out of a gas station in 2014 and has since expanded to four metro Atlanta locations, plus a food truck and a kiosk inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In addition to traditional cheesesteak sandwiches, Big Dave’s — named for Hayes’ father — also offers options made with chicken and salmon, as well as a vegetarian option and a cheesesteak egg roll. Still hungry? Dinkies, located inside Bar Vegan, owned by Hayes’ wife Pinky Cole, serves vegan versions of the famed sandwich.

Multiple locations. bigdavesway.com

Fred’s Meat and Breads. Sandwiches are the name of the game at this Krog Street Market booth, which is part of the Rye Restaurants group (The General Muir, Yalla). The offerings at Fred’s include five different cheesesteaks: a traditional version made with ribeye; a chicken sandwich with garlic aioli, onions and cherry peppers; the Goodfellas cheesesteak with onions, provolone, cherry peppers and tomato; the ‘Shroom Shire with mushrooms, American cheese and mushroom sauce; and a Korean cheesesteak with gochujang, American cheese and candied jalapenos. Don’t forget a side of fries — we’re partial to the garlic with ranch sauce.

99 Krog St., Atlanta. 404-688-3733, fredsmeatandbread.com

The Mad Italian. The OG of Philly cheesesteaks in metro Atlanta, the Mad Italian came on the scene 50 years ago. Though locations have closed over the years, the Chamblee location remains, serving Phillie sandwiches served on what the restaurant calls a “proper roll” made by Cassone Bakery in New York. Try a traditional, chicken or veggie cheesesteak alongside the Mad Italian’s wings, salads, pastas and calzones.

2089 Savoy Drive, Chamblee. 770-451-8048, maditalian.com

Philly Cheesesteak Place. This no-frills spot offers a few different cheesesteaks, including a couple that might make purists scream (namely, the pizzasteak with grilled onions, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese and the Southwestern cheesesteak with pepper jack cheese and salsa). The menu also offers several other kinds of sandwiches and salads.

2000 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-633-9411, yelp.com/biz/philly-cheesesteak-place-atlanta

Philly G Steaks. Philadelphia native Gordon Brown has expanded Philly G Steaks at a rapid clip since opening his first location at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market (other spots include The Works food hall and the SkyView Ferris wheel in downtown Atlanta). He’s also working on opening a full restaurant and lounge in East Lake. Brown perfected his recipes while working at cheesesteak spots in his hometown, and said he’s proud to use ribeye steak and fly his bread in from Philadelphia.

Multiple locations. instagram.com/phillygsteaksatl

Planted Soul. Even those who don’t eat beef or cheese can get in on the action with the vegan cheesesteak from Planted Soul. Vegan steak is sandwiched on a roll along with sauteed spinach, onions, peppers and plant-based cheese. The menu also offers a vegan Philly cheesesteak egg roll.

800 Forrest St. NW, Atlanta. 678-465-7576, plantedsoulatl.com

So Icey. Childhood friends Donald Ralls and Osaze Proctor opened So Icey in 2021 with a selection of water ice, the traditional Philadelphia frozen sweet treat (flavors include watermelon, mango and peach). The concept has since expanded its menu to include beef, salmon and chicken cheesesteaks as well as crab fries.

2670 E. College Ave., Decatur. 404-854-4454, soiceyatl.com

Weeyums Philly Style. Owner William Dawson opened Weeyums more than 20 years ago after noticing a dearth of Philly sandwiches in the area. The menu offers several different kinds of cheesesteaks and cheesesteak hoagies, as well as burgers and sides like fries and onion rings.

900 Main St., Stone Mountain. 770-322-0000, weeyums.com

Woody’s Cheesesteaks. Woody’s has been slinging cheesesteak sandwiches in Atlanta since 1975, when its first location opened in Midtown. It’s grown in the intervening years, adding two more locations. In addition to its steak sandwich slathered in white American cheese, Woody’s offers several other hoagie-style options, sausages and milkshakes.

Multiple locations. woodyscheesesteaks.com

And for dessert...

Dolphin Water Ice Factory. Philadelphia native Dolphin Coley pops up with his food trailer at festivals and stores around metro Atlanta with water ice made in the Dolphin distribution warehouse in Norcross. Flavors include rainbow, pineapple, mango and peach.

instagram.com/dolphinswaterice_atl

Whollotta Scoopz. Find this water ice trailer at festivals and events around metro Atlanta, with flavors including passion fruit, coconut, black cherry and peach.

instagram.com/whollottascoopz

