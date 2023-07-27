Atlanta Hawks partner with QuikTrip to surprise metro Atlanta kids

Credit: Courtesy of Kyle Hess Photography

Credit: Courtesy of Kyle Hess Photography

41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks partnered with QuikTrip over the last eight weeks to surprise more than 1,500 kids at existing day camps across metro Atlanta as part of the 2023 Community Court Tour.

The tour included pop-up basketball and fitness activities led by Hawks Basketball Academy coaching staff with appearances by Hawks alumni and players, according to a news release. During the tour, the Hawks offered half-day sessions for local children that focused on teaching basketball fundamentals and fitness basics. They visited 14 locations throughout Cobb, Dekalb, Douglas, Fulton and Gwinnett County, during which kids received Hawks jerseys and gift bags with a coupon, ball pump and mini-ball courtesy of QT.

“The Community Court Tour provides us an opportunity to ignite and grow a child’s passion for the game of basketball by surprising campers with a fun, interactive experience with Hawks’ players, alum and Basketball Academy coaches,” Jon Babul, the Hawks’ Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs, said in a news release.

On Thursday, June 29, the Hawks and a few of their global partners spotlighted the tour by surprising nearly 150 kids with basketball drills at the Grant Park Recreation Center where Hawks forward Jalen Johnson coached the kids through drills and interacted with them at various stations. The Hawks and QT also teamed up with Goodr, an Atlanta-based startup using technology to reduce food waste and end hunger, to provide kids at the day camp with one week’s supply of groceries.

“We’re proud to have worked closely with the Hawks this summer to support the Community Court Tour and help so many of metro Atlanta’s youth feel more connected to their community,” Aisha Jefferson, Corporate Communications Manager of QuikTrip, said in a news release. “When our youth are inspired by positive mentors, they are more likely to stay on track for their goals and have healthy relationships – which makes our entire Atlanta community safer, stronger and more stable.”

The Hawks and QT announced in June a new multi-year community-focused partnership, which makes the Hawks the first NBA team to partner with QT.

“By partnering with QuikTrip, we expanded program offerings to positively impact youth and created memories that will last a lifetime,” Babul said in a news release.

