Atlanta film circuit hopes for local names among Academy Awards nominees

Janelle Monáe, who also calls Atlanta home, has received the best reviews of her life for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” In it, she plays (spoiler alert) dual roles — Andi Brand and her sister Helen — and it’s a juicy part she sinks her teeth into, revealing a lot of layers. Numerous people have been watching the comedy prior to the voting period, and Monáe has won a few precursor best supporting actress awards to boot. That category, though, might be the toughest of all the acting fields to predict this year, with contenders such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu from “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Kerry Condon from “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Dolly de Leon from “Triangle of Sadness,” Hong Chau of “The Whale” and Claire Foy and Jessie Buckley from the underappreciated “Women Talking.”

Ironically, the current favorite in the category is Angela Bassett, who just won the Golden Globe last week for her performance in the locally made “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to 2018′s “Black Panther.” A win for Bassett would be the first acting Oscar award for a film based on a Marvel comic. Her role as Ramonda isn’t as challenging as some of her other work, but certainly she’s an actress who has paid her dues over the years — she was an Oscar nominee way back in 1993 for “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Bassett seems to be a shoo-in nominee this year while Monáe is a longer shot.

Credit: Jordan Strauss Credit: Jordan Strauss

“Till’ seems unlikely to figure in any races except for best actress, but “Glass Onion” is a possibility for a best picture nomination, and Rian Johnson’s witty screenplay will almost certainly land a best adapted screenplay nomination. He was nominated in the same category for the original “Knives Out.”

One former Atlantan received unexpected bad news before the nominations were even announced. Former Atlantan Ryan White was considered a strong bet for a best documentary feature nomination and possibly even a win for his lauded and popular “Good Night Oppy,” about the exploration rover sent to Mars on a 90-day mission that turned into almost 15 years. Yet, “Oppy” was not included in the 15-film shortlist announced on Dec. 21. White had made the documentary feature shortlist for the 87th Oscars with “The Case Against 8,” a documentary he co-directed with Ben Cotner.

Credit: Allison Dinner Credit: Allison Dinner

Emmy winner Colman Domingo is no stranger to filming in Atlanta or in Georgia; both “Selma” and the upcoming “The Color Purple” were made in and around the area. “New Moon,” based on Domingo’s autobiographical one-man play, is on the shortlist for best animated short film. It’s produced by Colman and his husband Raul, and if “New Moon” makes it in, the two will make history as the first married LGBTQ couple nominated in any category.

Will any films made in the Atlanta or Georgia area be included in the Best Picture field? “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” seems to have the only real chance, as it made money and satisfied a lot of critics and patrons. What might hold it back, aside from some heavy competition, is the fact that two other blockbusters are likely in: “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” are tapped as sure-fire best picture nominees. Will the Academy make room for a third?

Surprises, unexpected nods and exclusions are part of the business. The ceremony itself will be held on March 12. Last year, Atlanta’s Will Packer made history, heading up the first all-Black production team of the Oscars. Little did he know at the time that last year’s ceremony would be forever remembered instead for Will Smith, Chris Rock and the slap seen and heard around the world.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.