Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns in August

Because of expenses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to keep the nonprofit running, the Atlanta Dogwood festival is requesting a $5 general admission donation that can be given at the gate or online. Those donating in advance will receive priority entrance into the festival.

If you spring for the VIP experience, you can attend ticketed culinary events held throughout the weekend overlooking the Coca-Cola Main Stage. You’ll enjoy food from local chefs plus wine, beer and cocktail tastings. Each event is an all-inclusive culinary experience with private restrooms. Limited tickets and reserved tables with umbrellas are available.

Tickets for Friday’s Baja Fish Tacos & Argentine BBQ VIP event, 4:30-8:30 p.m., cost $65 plus a $2.95 processing fee.

Saturday’s Beauty & the Beasts VIP experience, also 4:30-8:30 p.m., costs $75 plus the processing fee.

Sunday’s event will be a version of Peachfest, including a menu of local plants and proteins paired with the state’s signature fruit: the Georgia peach. Tickets are $75 plus the processing free for the 1:30-5:30 p.m. event.