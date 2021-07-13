Atlanta Dogwood Festival returns in August

The Atlanta Dogwood Festival will once again fill Piedmont Park with art, music and food in August. Usually a spring festival, the event was rescheduled last year because of the coronavirus. The move repeats this year, with the popular festival taking place August 6-8.
“An Atlanta staple for over 80 years, there is something for everyone at the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. Virtually every kind of art imaginable is represented at the festival, with a nationally renowned, juried Fine Artist Market that includes sculpture, paintings, pottery, jewelry, photography and much more,” according to the event’s website.
Throughout the festival space, you will find the Artist Market, which features more than 200 artists exhibiting in 12 categories, including painting, glass, clay, wood and mixed media. Meanwhile, the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition gives students a chance to participate in a real competition that awards prizes and scholarships.
Art also includes music and other performances. In its 11th year, the award-winning International Stage on the Lake Clara Meer dock brings hundreds of performers representing countries throughout the world to the festival.
“Highlighting the many international communities that live in Atlanta, the International Stage features professional and amateur performers, children and adults with genres including dance, singing, martial arts, drumming and more,” the website notes. Additional music performances will take place on the Coca-Cola Main Stage.
Because of expenses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to keep the nonprofit running, the Atlanta Dogwood festival is requesting a $5 general admission donation that can be given at the gate or online. Those donating in advance will receive priority entrance into the festival.
If you spring for the VIP experience, you can attend ticketed culinary events held throughout the weekend overlooking the Coca-Cola Main Stage. You’ll enjoy food from local chefs plus wine, beer and cocktail tastings. Each event is an all-inclusive culinary experience with private restrooms. Limited tickets and reserved tables with umbrellas are available.
Tickets for Friday’s Baja Fish Tacos & Argentine BBQ VIP event, 4:30-8:30 p.m., cost $65 plus a $2.95 processing fee.
Saturday’s Beauty & the Beasts VIP experience, also 4:30-8:30 p.m., costs $75 plus the processing fee.
Sunday’s event will be a version of Peachfest, including a menu of local plants and proteins paired with the state’s signature fruit: the Georgia peach. Tickets are $75 plus the processing free for the 1:30-5:30 p.m. event.