3 Georgia amusement parks other than Six Flags to visit this summer

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 14 minutes ago

With summer officially underway, so are the desires to get out of the house and take advantage of Georgia amusement parks.

Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water are among the go-to places for roller coasters and water rides. But if you’re looking to go somewhere other than the Austell park, here are three other amusement parks you can visit this summer for roller coaster thrills.

Lake Winnepesaukah

Known as Lake Winnie, this amusement park is about two hours north of Atlanta. It also includes Soakya Water Park. It park features Coke Float Cove, which is a challenging course of floating bottle caps, and the Soak-N-Slide children’s play area. Plan your trip by viewing this month’s schedule. Ride passes must be purchased. Lake Winnie-only passes are $29 per person and Lake Winnie and Soakya passes are $36.95 per person. Child and senior rates are available.

1730 Lakeview DR, Rossville information@lakewinnie.com (706) 866-5681

Skyline Park

Metro Atlantans don’t have to travel far to get to Skyline Park. The amusement center is on top of Ponce City Market. Attractions include the Skyline Slide, mini-golf and the Heege Tower. Daily admission begins at $7. You can also purchase group admission starting at $6 or an unlimited pass for $79 and up.

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta contactus@skylineparkatlanta.com (770) 999-1530

Wild Adventures

This Valdosta theme park offers “three adventures in one.” Guests can enjoy a theme park, water park and animal park just over three hours south of Atlanta. It’s all on 170 acres. Choose daily tickets with advance online admission for $41.99 or pay $51.99 for general admission. Season passes are available starting at $109.99. Pre-K kids season passes are free.

3766 Old Clyattville Road, Valdosta Contact form. (229) 219-7080

