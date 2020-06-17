3 Georgia amusement parks other than Six Flags to visit this summer

Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water are among the go-to places for roller coasters and water rides. But if you’re looking to go somewhere other than the Austell park, here are three other amusement parks you can visit this summer for roller coaster thrills.

Known as Lake Winnie, this amusement park is about two hours north of Atlanta. It also includes Soakya Water Park. It park features Coke Float Cove, which is a challenging course of floating bottle caps, and the Soak-N-Slide children’s play area. Plan your trip by viewing this month’s schedule. Ride passes must be purchased. Lake Winnie-only passes are $29 per person and Lake Winnie and Soakya passes are $36.95 per person. Child and senior rates are available.