Why WalletHub ranks Atlanta a top 10 city for recreation

“Staying active isn’t just good for your health. It’s also good for your wallet,” financial website WalletHub wrote when reporting its 2021 best and worst cities for recreation. “One of the best ways to maintain an active lifestyle is to choose a city that encourages and facilitates recreation. The best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor. Those activities require varying levels of exercise and contribute to a city’s overall well-being and economy.”

For its ranking, WalletHub compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: entertainment and recreational facilities, cost, quality of parks and weather.