New indoor park to open in Gwinnett County

Heads up, Buford residents — also feet up, hands up and, well, the rest of your body — you will soon have an indoor adventure park that includes trampolines.
Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park will open its sixth Georgia facility, and second in Gwinnett County, this December.
In addition to trampolines, the park will feature a Warrior Obstacle Course where you can compete with your friends; an Adventure Hub, which includes a ropes course and an indoor tubes playground; the Battle Beam, where you balance on a beam while battling with a foam sword; and the Slam Dunk Zone.
Looking for a bird’s-eye view of the park? Head to the Sky Rider, where you can “strap in and zigzag overhead while you scout out all the other attractions.” The only requirement to fly is being at least 48 inches tall.
In addition, the Buford park will have laser tag, bumper cars and a few other “surprise attractions,” franchisee Jonathan Spindler, who also runs the McDonough location, told What Now Atlanta.
“We preach active fun,” Spindler added. “The whole goal is to get kids off their phones and engaging actively with their families. Sometimes kids will play for two, three, or four hours, and leave drenched in sweat. They won’t even realize that they’ve been active that whole time.”
Ticket and membership prices have yet to be announced, but you can get an idea from the Lawrenceville location, where prices range from $21.99 to $47.99, depending on how many attractions you want to play on.
Urban Air’s first five Georgia parks are in Lawrenceville, Augusta, Macon, McDonough and Newnan. You’ll find the Buford facility at 3480 Financial Center Way.
Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park
3480 Financial Center Way, Buford, GA 30519
1-800-960-4778