New indoor park to open in Gwinnett County

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park will open its sixth Georgia facility, and second in Gwinnett County, this December.

In addition to trampolines, the park will feature a Warrior Obstacle Course where you can compete with your friends; an Adventure Hub, which includes a ropes course and an indoor tubes playground; the Battle Beam, where you balance on a beam while battling with a foam sword; and the Slam Dunk Zone.