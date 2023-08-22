BreakingNews
Atlanta artists to watch: Painter Ariel Dannielle

Credit: Ariel Dannielle

By Felicia Feaster
1 hour ago
Covington native Ariel Dannielle, 32, has enjoyed a number of professional peaks of late. She last exhibited in Atlanta three years ago in her show “It Started So Simple” at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia. Exploring the artist’s insular world during the COVID lockdown, her acrylic paintings featured Dannielle with a boyfriend, enjoying a meal alone or sipping wine in her bedroom. She followed that up with a solo show in Chicago called “We Outside!” in 2021.

This fall she becomes one of only two Atlanta-based artists (the other is Lonnie Holley) to have a highly coveted solo show at UTA Artist Space. The Atlanta satellite UTA gallery is part of the high-profile United Talent Agency headquartered in Los Angeles, which represents talent like Bad Bunny, Chris Pratt and Kevin Hart.

Opening Nov. 30, “Feels Like Glitter” marks the artist’s personal pivot, a post-COVID catharsis where friends, partying and playfulness are emphasized in her use of glitter and sequins to adorn these new paintings.

Credit: Ariel Dannielle

“It does show the difference between where I’m at now versus where I was then,” she said. “Because it’s a lot more fun and colorful.”

Dannielle has been inspired by artists like Alice Neel and Kerry James Marshall, but also by the spirit of joy epitomized by comedian Nicole Byer.

“She just has this, ‘I don’t care what anyone has to say. I just want to have fun. I just want to be happy. I just want to be with my friends.’”

And that’s just the spirit Dannielle will be channeling at UTA in November.

“I think it’s gonna be like one big party, because that’s the vibe I’m going for.”

“Feels Like Glitter.” Nov. 30-Jan. 13. UTA Artist Space, 1401 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 336-317-4656. utaartistspace.com

About the Author

Felicia Feaster
