Atlanta artists to watch: Country music duo The Waymores

Credit: Lindsay Garrett

By Lee Valentine Smith
45 minutes ago
Historically, when a rock ’n’ roll record producer works with a country act, the final product is a watered-down mishmash of modern Americana and polite, radio-friendly pop. “There’s enough of that (stuff) already,” says Willie Heath Neal, half of the Cobb Country-based honky-tonk duo The Waymores. “We couldn’t do that if we tried, anyway. Thankfully Shel was in total agreement.”

“Shel” is veteran rock producer Shel Talmy, noted for his work with arguably the best eras of The Who (“My Generation”), The Kinks (“You Really Got Me”) and a host of other British Invasion luminaries — including early tracks recorded with David Bowie. Last year, the Los Angeles-based producer heard a sample of the Waymores’ recorded output and immediately reached out.

“I couldn’t believe it when he called,” says Neal’s wife and Waymores co-founder Kira Annalise. “He had never worked with a country artist before, and we couldn’t be prouder of how it turned out.” She says Talmy corralled a band of studio vets, “a modern-day version of the Wrecking Crew,” to back the duo on the sessions. “Luckily we didn’t look at their resumes before we met them, otherwise, we’d have been terrified.”

The end-result is the aptly titled “Greener Pastures,” released on Aug. 25 by Austin indie label Chicken Ranch. The 10-song collection contains three choice covers and seven comparable originals, all of which would sound right at home on any classic country and western radio station.

“I love distinct voices,” says Talmy, reached by phone at his studio. “The Waymores have a great sound and that’s what drew me to them in the first place.” After working with seminal musicians such as Pete Townshend and Ray Davies, the 86-year-old sonic craftsman knows a thing or two about what makes a hit.

“It’s instinctive,” Talmy adds, “if I like it, I think a lot of other people will, too. I really think a number of the tracks on this album could be No. 1 hits, because they’re that good. Plus, I hope it gets them on the Grand Ole Opry, where they belong.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

The Waymores. “Greener Pastures” album release show. 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25. $10 advance / $15 day of show. Hunt House Pavilion, 1127 White Circle NW, Marietta. 770-396-5361, hunthousemarietta.com

Lee Valentine Smith
