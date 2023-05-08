ASO to premiere works from the EarShot national composing competition

Regent is from the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, and while “classical music was not part of our island culture, when I first heard it, it had an immediate and profound effect on me,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of it, to see what I could do with it.”

“Where Even Shadows Are Light” was inspired by a close encounter with a tom-tom drum at a music festival in Boston in 2016, Regent said. “If you get close up and listen carefully to a tom-tom you can hear the overtones and harmony hidden in the instrument.”

The ASO’s 2023 EarShot program includes two days of open rehearsals and live workshopping with ASO principal players and artistic directors. As well, the participants will receive guidance from mentor composers, Grammy winner Valerie Coleman, violinist and composer Curtis Steward, and Atlanta native Carlos Simon, currently composer-in-residence for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The goal of EarShot is to “develop relationships between new composers and orchestras on a national level.” The program boasts 28 EarShot works since 2009 that have been commissioned by partner orchestras. More than half of EarShot composers have netted a commission as a result of their participation. The program also claims a slew of major awards for those who have participated, including Grammy Award, the Pulitzer Prize, Grawemeyer, American Academy of Arts and Letters and the Rome Prize.

The ASO performances on May 10 will begin at 1:30 p.m. In addition to recordings of the selected works, the ASO will offer recorded interviews of participants and mentors as part of its Behind the Curtain film series.

::

Mike Shaw is a jazz pianist who has performed for decades in New Orleans and Atlanta. He is the author of the novel The Musician. He is the founder of Shade Communications, a marketing company.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.