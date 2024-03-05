BreakingNews
Arts and Culture

Novelist Mary Kay Andrews reveals her ‘fairy godmother’ to Monica Pearson

The former AJC reporter talks about her 30-plus novels and the tragedy that struck her family in 2023.
By Keri Janton – For the AJC
New York Times best-selling author Kathy Trocheck joins “The Monica Pearson Show” this week. If the name Trocheck doesn’t sound familiar, maybe her pseudonym, Mary Kay Andrews, rings a bell.

She’s authored more than 31 novels and another, “Summers at the Saint,” will be released this May.

The famed writer honed her skills as a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for 10 years before landing her first book deal, with great thanks to another prominent author she refers to as her fairy godmother.

Trocheck reveals her subversive side and explains why she tries to pull off a scam every day. She also lends advice to aspiring writers to help them avoid scams.

Tragedy struck Trocheck’s family in January 2023 when her daughter, Katie Abel, died from COVID-19. Trocheck shares the two nonprofits the family supports in Katie’s memory, both of which serve the Atlanta community.

Though her books are sold worldwide and translated in multiple languages, there are still two big boxes to check on Trocheck’s wish list. Get the scoop on those, her affinity for estate sales, and her beach house — which is available for rent!

Stream “The Monica Pearson Show” at ajc.com/monica.

About the Author

Keri Janton
