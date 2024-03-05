Novelist Mary Kay Andrews reveals her ‘fairy godmother’ to Monica Pearson

New York Times best-selling author Kathy Trocheck joins “The Monica Pearson Show” this week. If the name Trocheck doesn’t sound familiar, maybe her pseudonym, Mary Kay Andrews, rings a bell.

She’s authored more than 31 novels and another, “Summers at the Saint,” will be released this May.

The famed writer honed her skills as a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for 10 years before landing her first book deal, with great thanks to another prominent author she refers to as her fairy godmother.