Arts briefs: Intuit Mailchimp’s grants total $1 million; Athens artist wins South Arts award

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Intuit Mailchimp has granted $100,000 in unrestricted funding to what it describes as “10 vital arts organizations in our hometown.”

The $1 million gift comes as many arts organizations struggle from the economic stresses caused by the pandemic, coupled with low government funding and reduced corporate support for the arts. The company said the $1 million represents only a fraction of what the creative ecosystem of Atlanta needs.

Credit: Courtesy of MODA Credit: Courtesy of MODA

“With recent closures that have signaled a severe threat to the livelihood of the creative community, we’re taking a proactive step to bolster their resilience and help these organizations grow,” Intuit Mailchimp said this month in a press release. “This commitment demonstrates our belief in the power of the creative economy to drive positive change, foster inclusivity and enhance the quality of life for all Atlanta residents. Together, we can build a future where creativity flourishes, artists thrive and our communities prosper through the transformative power of the arts.”

ArtsATL is one of the 10 organizations that will receive a $100,000 grant. The others are Dashboard, Living Walls, Moving in the Spirit, Re:Imagine, True Colors Theatre, The Atlanta Music Project, Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), Atlanta Contemporary and TILA Studios.

“The importance of the arts in Atlanta can’t be overstated,” said Patti Siegel, ArtsATL executive director. “We are truly grateful for Intuit Mailchimp’s belief in our work. Artists and organizations who are doing impactful work rely on ArtsATL to connect them with audiences so they can thrive and grow, which is more important than ever.”

Explore Atlanta fall arts preview

Lain Shakespeare, senior director of corporate citizenship at Intuit Mailchimp, said the grants are a recognition of the value of arts organizations and their impact on the city’s cultural landscape.

“Creativity is central to Mailchimp’s brand and culture,” Shakespeare said in the press release. “Small and medium-sized arts organizations are the heartbeat of Atlanta’s creative economy. Many of these arts organizations are our customers, our partners and the places where our employees volunteer. We’re proud to help power their prosperity and help grow creative excellence in our hometown.”

::

South Arts awards 2023 Southern Prize for Visual Arts

Victoria Dugger, an Athens-based multidisciplinary artist, has earned the 2023 Southern Prize for Visual Arts by South Arts and will receive a $25,000 award.

As part of the program, South Arts selects fellows for visual arts in nine Southern states, and their works are combined in a touring exhibition across the region. That tour begins at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi, Mississippi, and will include a stop at the Bo Bartlett Center in Columbus, Georgia, in 2024.

Credit: Courtesy of South Arts Credit: Courtesy of South Arts

Michael Webster, a sculptor from South Carolina, was the finalist for the award. Both Dugger and Webster will receive two-week residencies at Georgia’s Hambidge Center for the Creative Arts and Sciences in Rabun Gap.

“We are thrilled to honor and award Victoria and Michael as recipients of the 2023 Southern Prize for Visual Arts,” said Suzette Surkamer, president and CEO of South Arts. “These two artists and their work reflect the mission and heart of this program. Alongside the 2023 class of fellows, we’re also thrilled to showcase their creativity and talent across the region, representing the cultural pulse of the South and demonstrating the fundamental need for arts and culture across our state lines.”

Dugger was born in Columbus and graduated from Columbus State University, then received her master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Georgia.

::

Callanwolde’s Jazz on the Lawn

Callanwolde Fine Arts Center continues its 24th Jazz on the Lawn concert series with a concert by New York City pianist and vocalist Pete Ayres on Sept. 8 and three more by hometown favorites: pianist Bob Baldwin on Sept. 22, vocalist Karla Harris on Oct. 6 and Joe Gransden’s Big Band on Oct. 20. The concerts, which begin at 7:30 p.m., are staged at the Callanwolde Amphitheater, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. Tickets start at $25. Guests are invited to bring blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner.

::

Eyedrum’s new residency

Eyedrum Art and Music Gallery will begin a new quarterly residency called Detours Drum and Bass on Sept. 1 that will feature a performance by Chicago DJ Toyacoyah.

The residency is curated by Chanté LaGon, content director of Slo*Mo magazine and a longstanding supporter of Atlanta’s electronic and soul music scene.

Credit: Courtesy of Eyedrum Art and Music Gallery Credit: Courtesy of Eyedrum Art and Music Gallery

“I grew up dancing to house music in Chicago,” LaGon said in a press release. “When I started going to raves in the late ‘90s, that’s when I first discovered drum and bass. I love it so much, and this is my chance to move from a consumer of the culture to a creator and curator.”

The fall edition of Detours Drum and Bass will feature Toyacoyah, who has been a DJ since the late ‘90s. Her set will feature a variety of genres including electro, breaks, juke, jungle and footwork.

Also performing is Atlanta junglist Dinnamugg (also known as Jae MajiQ), who is a member of Team Rollers, the jungle drum and bass DJ collective.

Atlanta’s Trulyfe is likewise on the bill. He has been a DJ for nearly 25 years.

“Detours Drum and Bass aims to provide an elevated electronic music experience,” said LaGon. “The choice of Eyedrum as the event’s home is purposeful. It’s the ‘OG’ venue of cutting-edge art and music, known for hosting boundary-pushing musicians and artwork. The DIY ethos of the space is well-established, and it garners deep credibility among innovative thinkers and move makers.”

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.