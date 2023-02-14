Art briefs: 2023 Atlanta Art Week, artists move into Midtown, new director at Spruill

Midtown Alliance held an open call for artist applications in summer 2022 and received nearly 50 submissions. Four of the seven residencies this year were made possible through a new partnership with Emory University, which has created three studio spaces in buildings across from Emory University Midtown Hospital. Other property partners involved in the program are Databank, Dewberry Foundation and Perkins&Will/MODA.

The Spruill Gallery has named Shannon Morris as its new director. She will begin her new role in May. Morris was most recently director of the Mary S. Byrd Gallery of Art at Augusta University. She also owns an independent art consulting business through which she traveled to Venice with artist Shanequa Gay in 2022 for her exhibit at the European Culture Center, held during the 59th Venice Biennale.

