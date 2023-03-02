7 Stages’ ‘Pinocchio’ combines artistic disciplines for adults-only retelling

This take of “Pinocchio” also involves sensory sensations. “With every immersive piece, there is an aspect of [that] — touch, taste,” says Khalid. “With each space, we are guiding the audience through a few of those moments. It has to make sense for the story. Some places, you get hints of scent, and others, you get a hint of taste, and other places, we encourage you to feel the surroundings to be immersed in all three at the same time.”

Khalid and Haverty started chatting about this project back in 2019. They had known each other and worked together before that, with Khalid being the founder and artistic director of Saiah Arts International and now leading Sky Creature Productions. Haverty, meanwhile, is artistic director of The Object Group. Collodi’s book speaks to both of these visionaries.

“It was one of those stories that was always fascinating for me — a story that I came back to time and time again,” says Khalid. “We wanted to do something together, and the more we explored it, the more we realized how relevant “Pinocchio” is to what is happening in our world right now and with our communities. We kept finding connections.”

Haverty calls “Pinocchio” a story of love and family. “It’s about children and the child within. Are you going to suppress the child or release it? That feels very present now. We are all considering what we are doing in this life, this society, and that is what the story is all about,” he says.

During planning stages, the two had no idea so many people would be producing “Pinocchio” right now, including director Guillermo del Toro, whose animated film version is favored to win an Academy Award. “Everybody is doing it now,” says Khalid. “It feels like a shift in the air that everyone wants to do it.”

Yet Haverty is not surprised it’s all the rage again. “The book has been around for so long; I think it is the most translated book in the world, over the Bible. We have talked in rehearsals about why that is, why is it so popular and why has it lasted so long. There is a tenderness to the story that is rather healing to be a part of. I think in terms of why — we need a bit of that feeling after the last few years, and we are hoping that will provide that after a whirlwind [we’ve faced].”

For Khalid, “Pinocchio” is about someone wanting something so desperately that they make wrong choices, with all the consequences appearing in a very visceral, immediate way. “It’s almost a journey through grief for us and we are exploring that, in a way, with the relationship between Geppetto and Pinocchio,” she says.

Different takes of the classic appeal more to young audiences, while others are more geared toward adults. “There are so many different versions out there, " says Haverty. “So many weird versions, including a Nazi version. Khalid recalls a Ukrainian version, a surreal one with a piece of wood instead of a puppet. They both agree their “Pinocchio” is most definitely appropriate for adults and older teens.

“Whatever mental state you want to go down, it’s ripe for exploration,” says Khalid.

Haverty himself appears in the show as Harlequino, while the performer playing Pinocchio is female. “I have not been thinking of Pinocchio as any gender. He is called a boy throughout, but that stands for child. There is not a lot of gender going into the character. It’s not a choice in any direction. We found the best person in human flesh, and her name is Rachel Wansker. She had the character. She is a professional clown, has worked with refugee communities and has this kindness and exuberance and wackiness. We hardly have to direct her — she has this character down.”

