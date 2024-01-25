15 things to do this weekend: Polar Bear Run, home show and more

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. $34 and up. Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-843-2825.

Stand-up comedian, author, actress, commentator and podcast host Paula Poundstone takes the stage at the Buckhead Theatre.

Take 6

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. $50.15 and up. Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9849.

Listen to music by Take 6, an a capella group that has won 10 Grammy Awards, 10 Dove Awards and a Soul Train Award.

Asian Night Market

6–11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Free admission. Pullman Yards, 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta.

Enjoy an evening of arts, culture and food that features Asian-American Pacific Islander artists, crafters, food vendors and organizations.

Cobb

Polar Bear Run

8:30 a.m. 5K, 9 a.m. Cub Run (ages 4-5) and 9:15 a.m. Cub 50-Yard Dash (ages 2-3.) Saturday, Jan. 27. $35 5K, $25 Cub Runs. Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta.

Run on a flat course in East Cobb in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race. The race benefits high school student music mission trip participants.

Trains, Trains, Trains!

9:30 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, and Sunday, Jan. 28. $5-$10 plus fees. The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw. 770-427-2117.

The Southern Museum hosts its most popular event of the year, which features its biggest model train display to date along with train-themed activities and historic locomotives.

Culture Collision Trade Show

Friday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 28. $15-$150. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.

Shop for and trade cards, comics, collectibles and sneakers, get autographs, attend panel discussions and more.

DeKalb

ATL Plus Size Shop and Swap

9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 27. $5-$10. Doraville Civic Center, 3770 Central Ave., Doraville.

Clean out your closet and trade your plus-sized wardrobe pieces for “new” ones, or buy what you like at bargain prices.

Bar Tastings: Mac Attack!

2–4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. $32. Vino Venue, 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0438.

Enjoy three gourmet macaroni and cheese creations paired with six wines.

Run with the Dogs 5K

8:30 a.m. one-mile Pup Trot, 9 a.m. 5K. Saturday, Jan. 27. 5K $50 in advance, $55 on race day. Discounts for Decatur City Schools students and teachers and city of Decatur employees. Pup Trot free. Beacon Hill Middle School, 220 W. College Ave., Decatur.

Bring your dog and run through the Decatur neighborhoods of MAK (McDonough-Adams-Kings Highway) and Oakhurst. The race is a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and is a fundraiser for the Decatur Bulldogs Boosters, supporting the athletic programs at Decatur High and Beacon Hill Middle schools.

North Fulton

Go Wild with Your Gardening horticulture symposium

9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. $85 general public, $70 CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, Ext. 237.

Learn about making your garden more wildlife friendly from a day with published authors, educators and citizen scientists. A light breakfast and boxed lunch will be provided, and you’ll be able to shop at horticulture-related vendors.

Earthbound Gallery Reception

5–7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Celebrate the Earthbound exhibit at the Alpharetta Arts Center with artwork for sale, light food and beverages, and live music.

“The Wizard of Oz” 85th anniversary

1–7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, plus additional dates. $15.50. Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977.

Watch “The Wizard of Oz” on the big screen. Arrive 10 minutes early if you’d like to see a special introduction from film historian and critic Leonard Maltin onscreen.

Gwinnett

North Atlanta Home Show

10 a.m.–6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday Jan. 27, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. Adults $7 online in advance, $9 online starting Friday and at the box office. Seniors 65 and older free with ID, and kids 12 and younger are free. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Park, Duluth. 770-813-7506.

Watch demonstrations, meet with vendors, buy houseplants and more at the North Atlanta Home Show.

Family Day Glow Jellyfish

2–4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. $30 per person. Painting with a Twist, 178 E. Crogan St. Suite 230, Lawrenceville. 678-226-4970.

Bring the family to spend quality time together as you create a glow jellyfish painting.

Gwinnett Superstar!

3–6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. $7 residents, $27 nonresidents. George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee. 678-277-0910.

Watch as Gwinnett residents compete to be named the first Gwinnett superstar.