Quick, zesty sauce brightens blistered asparagus

Sauce gribiche is a chilled sauce that’s similar to tartar sauce. It is served with seafood, as well as cold meats and vegetables. In French cooking, it is traditionally served in the spring with asparagus. Sauce gribiche is an emulsification made with hard-cooked egg yolk, oil and vinegar; it can be challenging to make from scratch. This quick and easy weeknight version is made more healthful by using store-bought light mayonnaise as the base and is packed with herbs and seasoning. Ounce per ounce, this weeknight sauce gribiche is lower in calories and fat and more nutritionally dense than plain mayonnaise. It’s creamy, bright and herbaceous, hitting all the top flavor notes.

The main flavor components of sauce gribiche are low-calorie cornichons and capers. A traditional accompaniment to charcuterie platters and cheese boards, cornichons are pickled in vinegar, and have a tart flavor and crunchy texture. (They are not the same as sweet gherkins and should not be used interchangeably.) Capers are the pickled flower buds of a bush native to the Mediterranean and can be found bottled in brine or salt.

Sauce gribiche is an all-purpose dressing that can be used as a sauce or a spread, a dip or a drizzle. It’s so bold and flavorful that a little goes a long way. It makes a fantastic accompaniment for grilled and broiled vegetables like this asparagus.