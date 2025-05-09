Prosciutto adds elegance, flavor to healthy chicken dinner

This dish is inspired by saltimbocca, a traditional Italian dish made with veal or chicken cutlets, prosciutto and sage. The name “saltimbocca” comes from saltare in bocca, meaning “to jump into your mouth,” implying that it is so appetizing that it will leap into your mouth.
In the original version, the meat is breaded, pan-fried, then finished with an indulgent butter and wine pan sauce. This good and good for you adaptation has the same flavor profile as the classic without the frying and excess fat.
The key to the big, bold taste of this dish is the prosciutto, a type of dry-cured, unsmoked ham. While domestic prosciutto is now widely available, Prosciutto di Parma, made in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy since ancient Roman times, is renowned for its buttery-rich, nutty flavor and superior texture and aroma. To reflect its regal nature, a five-pointed ducal crown, along with the word “PARMA,” is fire-branded on the ham after it passes quality control and verification.
Whole hams are gourmet specialty items and can cost hundreds of dollars, but presliced packages of paper-thin Prosciutto di Parma are available for less than $10 in the deli section of many supermarkets. Look for a red and gold seal marked Protected Designation of Origin, which identifies a product as originating from a certain region, area or, in some exceptional cases, a country, whose quality or characteristics are because of the geographical environment or production process.
Ham can be notoriously high in fat and calories, but a little goes a long way in this dish. Big flavor without the fat and fuss of frying is certain to make Baked Chicken Thighs with Prosciutto and Sage a regular part of your recipe repertoire.
Baked Chicken Thighs with Prosciutto and Sage
As the chicken bakes, the modest amount of butter combines with the cooking juices to form a light and umami-rich jus perfect to serve with polenta, pasta, rice or mashed potatoes.
- 8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 16 sage leaves
- 8 slices prosciutto, preferably Prosciutto di Parma
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut into 8 small pieces
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a nonstick silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
- Place the thighs on the baking sheet and top each with 2 sage leaves. Drape a slice of prosciutto across the top and around each thigh, tucking it underneath.
- Top each thigh wrapped in prosciutto with a small piece of butter. Season with pepper. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and cook until the prosciutto is crisp and the internal temperature of the chicken reads 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 20 minutes. Transfer the thighs to a shallow platter and spoon the pan juices over the thighs. Serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 356 calories (percent of calories from fat, 47), 48 grams protein, trace carbohydrates, trace total sugars, trace fiber, 19 grams total fat (7 grams saturated), 236 milligrams cholesterol, 762 milligrams sodium.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: AP
‘MAGA warrior’ Buddy Carter jumps into Georgia Senate race against Ossoff
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter launches Georgia Senate bid to unseat Jon Ossoff
$110M Ponzi scheme investors lose appeals against Oppenheimer
Retirees who invested their life savings in a Marietta man’s $110 million Ponzi scheme have lost their lawsuits against his former employer, Oppenheimer.
Dalton college student joins father in ICE detention after traffic stop
The back-to-back arrests of the Dalton father and daughter illustrate the risks of getting behind the wheel for immigrants living in the country without legal status.