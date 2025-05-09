This dish is inspired by saltimbocca, a traditional Italian dish made with veal or chicken cutlets, prosciutto and sage. The name “saltimbocca” comes from saltare in bocca, meaning “to jump into your mouth,” implying that it is so appetizing that it will leap into your mouth.

In the original version, the meat is breaded, pan-fried, then finished with an indulgent butter and wine pan sauce. This good and good for you adaptation has the same flavor profile as the classic without the frying and excess fat.

The key to the big, bold taste of this dish is the prosciutto, a type of dry-cured, unsmoked ham. While domestic prosciutto is now widely available, Prosciutto di Parma, made in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy since ancient Roman times, is renowned for its buttery-rich, nutty flavor and superior texture and aroma. To reflect its regal nature, a five-pointed ducal crown, along with the word “PARMA,” is fire-branded on the ham after it passes quality control and verification.