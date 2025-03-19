Torta di Mele is an Italian apple cake with a tender crumb and golden-brown crust. It’s an old-fashioned homemade sweet treat fondly associated with “nonnas,” Italian grandmothers. This handy all-purpose recipe works as a breakfast pastry, snack cake with afternoon tea or simple dessert.

Don’t look for a smattering of warm spices, crunchy nut combinations or buttery streusel in this cake. Studded with sweet, crisp apple slices and perfumed with fragrant lemon and a touch of vanilla, this humble cake is the definition of simplicity, making it a great cake for any time of day and any time of the year.

Quick and easy to assemble, this Italian apple cake is an oil-based cake. Oil-based cakes have a tender crumb, are exceptionally moist and improve in texture as they sit. As a healthful bonus, this recipe is lighter in calories and monounsaturated fats than a butter-based cake. I’ve also eliminated additional calories by reducing the sugar and using 1% milk instead of the whole milk found in traditional recipes.