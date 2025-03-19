GOOD AND GOOD FOR YOU
GOOD AND GOOD FOR YOU

Wholesome Italian apple cake can be breakfast as easily as dessert

Simple, all-purpose recipe produces a treat that would make a nonna proud
This homestyle recipe for Italian Apple Cake is a simple one-layer cake to enjoy year-round. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

This homestyle recipe for Italian Apple Cake is a simple one-layer cake to enjoy year-round. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Torta di Mele is an Italian apple cake with a tender crumb and golden-brown crust. It’s an old-fashioned homemade sweet treat fondly associated with “nonnas,” Italian grandmothers. This handy all-purpose recipe works as a breakfast pastry, snack cake with afternoon tea or simple dessert.

Don’t look for a smattering of warm spices, crunchy nut combinations or buttery streusel in this cake. Studded with sweet, crisp apple slices and perfumed with fragrant lemon and a touch of vanilla, this humble cake is the definition of simplicity, making it a great cake for any time of day and any time of the year.

ExploreRecipe: Forget pumpkin spice - it’s apple cider season, y’all

Quick and easy to assemble, this Italian apple cake is an oil-based cake. Oil-based cakes have a tender crumb, are exceptionally moist and improve in texture as they sit. As a healthful bonus, this recipe is lighter in calories and monounsaturated fats than a butter-based cake. I’ve also eliminated additional calories by reducing the sugar and using 1% milk instead of the whole milk found in traditional recipes.

This one-layer cake can be sliced to serve 16 people. But if your nonna is serving, she’ll probably offer you a second slice. You know she always wants you to eat more.

ExploreMore from the AJC's recipe collection

Italian Apple Cake

  • 1/2 cup light olive oil, plus more for greasing the pan
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup 1% milk
  • Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 3 small apples, such as Gala, Braeburn or Granny Smith
  • 1 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

  1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Brush a 9-by-2-inch cake pan with light olive oil. Line the bottom with a piece of parchment paper. Brush the parchment paper with additional light olive oil.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup light olive oil and sugar. Add the egg and whisk to combine. Add the milk, lemon zest and vanilla; whisk to combine. Set aside.
  3. Squeeze the lemon juice into a second medium bowl. Core, peel and slice the apples about 1/8-inch thick, placing them in the bowl and tossing them with the juice to coat.
  4. Add the flour, baking powder and salt to the olive oil mixture. Stir to combine. Add two-thirds of the sliced apples and lemon juice to the batter and stir to combine.
  5. Transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan. Smooth the top with an offset spatula. Place the remaining apple slices on top in a spiral pattern.
  6. Bake until golden brown, about 60 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly. Invert the cake onto a plate, then invert again to place the cake apple-side up on a serving plate.
  7. Let the cake cool until no longer hot, then, using a serrated knife, slice and serve. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or stored in an airtight container.

Serves 16.

Per serving: 170 calories (percent of calories from fat, 42), 2 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 90 milligrams sodium.

ExploreThe Ultimate Guide to Georgia Diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

More Stories

Keep Reading

Cascatelli with Spicy Broccoli Rabe Pesto from "Anything's Pastable" by Dan Pashman (HarperCollins, $35). (Courtesy of HarperCollins/Dan Liberti)

Credit: Handout

RECIPE

Broccoli rabe is the twist in this spicy, quick pesto pasta

The intense flavor of broccoli rabe adds complexity to a simple pasta dish that even kids will love.

RECIPE

Make Ela’s Cauliflower Falafel

Learn how to make the gluten-free version of falafel served at Ela, a casual Mediterranean restaurant in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

RECIPE

Treat yourself like royalty with Southern Belle’s fig pinwheel cookies

Make the fig pinwheel cookies from Southern Belle's "Royal Tea Service," the creation of the Atlanta restaurant's pastry chef Kristia Paz-Kilbourne.

39m ago

The Latest

Southern Belle’s Fig Pinwheel Cookies. (Courtesy of Cameren E. Rogers)

Credit: CAMEREN E. ROGERS / cameren.e.rogers@gmail.com

RECIPE

Treat yourself like royalty with Southern Belle’s fig pinwheel cookies

39m ago
RECIPE

Dashi-pickled radishes give Asian bite to favorite springtime root veggie

2h ago

Where to eat near the State Farm Arena during March Madness

Featured

New Labor Commissioner Barbara Rivera Holmes speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office

Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.

Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects

Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.

‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway

Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.