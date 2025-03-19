Torta di Mele is an Italian apple cake with a tender crumb and golden-brown crust. It’s an old-fashioned homemade sweet treat fondly associated with “nonnas,” Italian grandmothers. This handy all-purpose recipe works as a breakfast pastry, snack cake with afternoon tea or simple dessert.
Don’t look for a smattering of warm spices, crunchy nut combinations or buttery streusel in this cake. Studded with sweet, crisp apple slices and perfumed with fragrant lemon and a touch of vanilla, this humble cake is the definition of simplicity, making it a great cake for any time of day and any time of the year.
Quick and easy to assemble, this Italian apple cake is an oil-based cake. Oil-based cakes have a tender crumb, are exceptionally moist and improve in texture as they sit. As a healthful bonus, this recipe is lighter in calories and monounsaturated fats than a butter-based cake. I’ve also eliminated additional calories by reducing the sugar and using 1% milk instead of the whole milk found in traditional recipes.
This one-layer cake can be sliced to serve 16 people. But if your nonna is serving, she’ll probably offer you a second slice. You know she always wants you to eat more.
Italian Apple Cake
- 1/2 cup light olive oil, plus more for greasing the pan
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 cup 1% milk
- Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 3 small apples, such as Gala, Braeburn or Granny Smith
- 1 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Brush a 9-by-2-inch cake pan with light olive oil. Line the bottom with a piece of parchment paper. Brush the parchment paper with additional light olive oil.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together 1/2 cup light olive oil and sugar. Add the egg and whisk to combine. Add the milk, lemon zest and vanilla; whisk to combine. Set aside.
- Squeeze the lemon juice into a second medium bowl. Core, peel and slice the apples about 1/8-inch thick, placing them in the bowl and tossing them with the juice to coat.
- Add the flour, baking powder and salt to the olive oil mixture. Stir to combine. Add two-thirds of the sliced apples and lemon juice to the batter and stir to combine.
- Transfer the batter to the prepared cake pan. Smooth the top with an offset spatula. Place the remaining apple slices on top in a spiral pattern.
- Bake until golden brown, about 60 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool slightly. Invert the cake onto a plate, then invert again to place the cake apple-side up on a serving plate.
- Let the cake cool until no longer hot, then, using a serrated knife, slice and serve. It will keep in the refrigerator for up to 1 week, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or stored in an airtight container.
Serves 16.
Per serving: 170 calories (percent of calories from fat, 42), 2 grams protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 13 grams total sugars, trace fiber, 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 90 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Handout
Broccoli rabe is the twist in this spicy, quick pesto pasta
The intense flavor of broccoli rabe adds complexity to a simple pasta dish that even kids will love.
Make Ela’s Cauliflower Falafel
Learn how to make the gluten-free version of falafel served at Ela, a casual Mediterranean restaurant in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood.
Treat yourself like royalty with Southern Belle’s fig pinwheel cookies
Make the fig pinwheel cookies from Southern Belle's "Royal Tea Service," the creation of the Atlanta restaurant's pastry chef Kristia Paz-Kilbourne.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office
Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.
Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects
Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.
‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway
Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.