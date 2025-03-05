Breaking: Georgia man accused of intentionally setting 108-acre wildfire
GOOD AND GOOD FOR YOU
GOOD AND GOOD FOR YOU

Give chicken piccata a meatball makeover

Extra-virgin olive oil and sliced lemon offer bold flavor without frying
Baked chicken piccata meatballs with sliced lemon, fresh parsley and extra virgin olive oil. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Virginia Willis

Credit: Virginia Willis

Baked chicken piccata meatballs with sliced lemon, fresh parsley and extra virgin olive oil. (Virginia Willis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Chicken piccata is a classic Italian American dish made from pan-fried chicken cutlets, lemon, capers and parsley with a rich buttery sauce. The bold flavors are zesty and bright, but often the sauce is fatty, with some recipes calling for multiple sticks of butter, olive oil and even heavy cream.

This good and good-for-you redo swaps baked ground chicken meatballs for fried chicken breasts. As an alternative to the indulgent lemon sauce, made with less fat and fuss, the meatballs are cooked on thin slices of lemon for a burst of citrus flavor and then topped with a drizzle of high-quality extra-virgin olive oil.

It’s key to slice the lemons as thin as possible. Once cooked, they mellow and soften and are served as part of the dish, offering tart citrus flavor with every bite. Two additions of parsley, both in the meatballs and as a garnish, give the dish a vibrant, grassy feel. It’s the flavor of chicken piccata but with a lighter, leaner and lemony twist.

ExploreMore healthy cooking recipes

Chicken Piccata Meatballs

As an alternative to pasta, serve the meatballs and lemon slices over mashed cauliflower and potato. Simply cook equal parts cauliflower and potato in salted water, drain and mash. The combination is nearly indistinguishable from traditional mashed potatoes but higher in fiber, lower in calories and perfect for catching the delicious lemony juices and buttery-rich olive oil.

  • 1 large lemon
  • 1 pound ground chicken
  • 2 cloves garlic, very finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley, plus 1/4 cup leaves, loosely packed, for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon capers, rinsed and chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 cups cauliflower-potato mash, for serving (see note)

  1. Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a nonstick silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
  2. Zest the lemon and place the zest in a medium bowl. Using a very sharp knife, thinly slice the lemon crosswise into 16 slices, not more than 1/8-inch thick each, and remove the seeds. Place the slices in rows on the prepared baking sheet.
  3. To the bowl with the zest add the ground chicken, garlic, parsley, capers, red pepper flakes and freshly ground pepper. (No additional salt is needed as the capers are salty.) Stir with a rubber spatula to thoroughly combine.
  4. Use a 1-ounce scoop to form 16 meatballs. Place 1 meatball on each lemon slice. Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and cook until the meatballs are firm and the internal temperature reads 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer, about 20 minutes.
  5. Remove from the oven. Divide the cauliflower-potato mash among 4 shallow bowls. Top each serving with 4 meatballs and lemon slices. Garnish with whole parsley leaves. Drizzle each serving with 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin oil and serve immediately.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 291 calories (percent of calories from fat, 69), 20 grams protein, 2 grams carbohydrates, trace total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 23 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 98 milligrams cholesterol, 123 milligrams sodium.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to Georgia diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James grimaces during the national anthem before an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: AP

Inside the numbers: LeBron James and his path to 50,000 points in the NBA, including playoffs

Lethal injection, electrocution and now firing squads. A look at US execution methods

The US is killing someone by firing squad for the 1st time in 15 years. Here's a look at the history

The Latest

Boho115’s Seafood Chowder. (Courtesy of Michele Emmons Bermudez)

Credit: Michele Emmons Bermudez

Recipe: Make Boho115’s Seafood Chowder

1h ago

Bake better sweets with Irish butter

2h ago

Opportunities and coffee for all

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.