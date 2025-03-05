Chicken piccata is a classic Italian American dish made from pan-fried chicken cutlets, lemon, capers and parsley with a rich buttery sauce. The bold flavors are zesty and bright, but often the sauce is fatty, with some recipes calling for multiple sticks of butter, olive oil and even heavy cream.

This good and good-for-you redo swaps baked ground chicken meatballs for fried chicken breasts. As an alternative to the indulgent lemon sauce, made with less fat and fuss, the meatballs are cooked on thin slices of lemon for a burst of citrus flavor and then topped with a drizzle of high-quality extra-virgin olive oil.

It’s key to slice the lemons as thin as possible. Once cooked, they mellow and soften and are served as part of the dish, offering tart citrus flavor with every bite. Two additions of parsley, both in the meatballs and as a garnish, give the dish a vibrant, grassy feel. It’s the flavor of chicken piccata but with a lighter, leaner and lemony twist.