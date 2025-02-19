Seafood, vegetables transform side dish into wholesome meal

Macaroni and cheese is an all-American favorite. There are two styles: white sauce-based, made with pasta, flour, milk and cheese, and Southern, made with pasta, an egg-based custard and cheese. Both are often rich and indulgent, packed with fat and calories in every delicious bite.
In this recipe redo we make the white sauce lighter and lower in fat, but still keep it creamy, by thickening it with a roux and using relatively thin reduced-fat milk. Low-moisture part-skim mozzarella provides additional creamy goodness.
While the pasta is whole grain and can be part of a well-balanced diet, it is carbohydrate-rich. The other key to lightening up the dish is to replace some of the pasta with seafood and vegetables. Precooked shrimp, chunky onion, baby spinach and halved grape tomatoes keep you full while improving the nutritional value of each serving.
The result is a mac and cheese that’s amped up with protein and vegetables and just enough pasta and cheese to stay true to its namesake.
Shrimp and Spinach Mac and Cheese
If using refrigerated cooked shrimp, remove them from the fridge at the beginning of recipe preparation. They will warm in the sauce more readily.
- ¼ cup panko
- 1 cup low-moisture part-skim mozzarella, divided
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 4 ounces uncooked whole wheat pasta such as penne, rigatoni or elbow macaroni
- 1 onion, sliced 1/4-inch thick
- 2 garlic cloves, very finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons chickpea flour or all-purpose flour
- 2 cups 2% milk
- Pinch of cayenne
- ½ teaspoon coarse kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 10-ounce box baby spinach
- 1 pound cooked large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 1 dry pint grape tomatoes, halved
- Heat the oven to broil. Spray a 2-quart broiler-proof baking dish with nonstick spray. Combine panko, ¼ cup cheese and red pepper flakes in a small bowl.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Add the pasta and cook until tender, 8 to 10 minutes, or according to package instructions.
- While the pasta cooks, heat a second large pot over medium heat. Spray with nonstick spray. Add the onion and cook until clear and translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds. Add the flour and stir to combine and coat. Add the milk and stir to combine. Add cayenne. Season with salt and black pepper. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly until thickened, about 3 minutes. Reduce the heat to low. Add the remaining ¾ cup cheese; stir until melted. Stir in the spinach, a little at a time, if necessary. Cook until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Drain the pasta; add to the cheese sauce. Add shrimp; stir to combine. Cook, stirring until shrimp are warmed, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the halved tomatoes; stir to combine.
- Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the panko-cheese mixture evenly on top. Spritz the topping with nonstick spray. Transfer to the oven and broil until the cheese is melted and the breadcrumbs are light golden brown, about 5 minutes, depending on the strength of your broiler. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 409 calories (percent of calories from fat, 24), 35 grams protein, 44 grams carbohydrates, 12 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, 11 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 171 milligrams cholesterol, 1,144 milligrams sodium.
