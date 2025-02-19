Seafood, vegetables transform side dish into wholesome meal

Macaroni and cheese is an all-American favorite. There are two styles: white sauce-based, made with pasta, flour, milk and cheese, and Southern, made with pasta, an egg-based custard and cheese. Both are often rich and indulgent, packed with fat and calories in every delicious bite.

In this recipe redo we make the white sauce lighter and lower in fat, but still keep it creamy, by thickening it with a roux and using relatively thin reduced-fat milk. Low-moisture part-skim mozzarella provides additional creamy goodness.

While the pasta is whole grain and can be part of a well-balanced diet, it is carbohydrate-rich. The other key to lightening up the dish is to replace some of the pasta with seafood and vegetables. Precooked shrimp, chunky onion, baby spinach and halved grape tomatoes keep you full while improving the nutritional value of each serving.