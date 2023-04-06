Vaughn Grissom extends hit streak in Gwinnett Stripers’ loss

Despite a strong Triple-A debut by left-hander Domingo Robles, the Gwinnett Stripers lost 3-0 on Thursday afternoon at Norfolk.
Along with Robles’ one-run performance over four innings, Stripers shortstop Vaughn Grissom went 1-for-4 to extend his hit streak to six games. His hit was one of only two for the game by the Stripers (2-4).
Grissom hitting safely in each of the Stripers’ six games. He is 10-for-25 (.400), with two doubles, two triples, one home run, eight runs, four RBIs, and two stolen bases.
The Stripers and the Tides meet again at 6:35 p.m. Friday, with right-hander Nolan Kingham starting for Gwinnett.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com