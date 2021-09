Week 1 college football schedule: How to watch all 84 FBS games

After the chaotic pandemic-driven 2020 college football season, a greater degree of normalcy has returned to the game. That includes fuller schedules each weekend. Last year’s Week 1 schedule of 84 games is up from last year’s Week 1 total of nine.

Week 1 features 20 games that feature Top 25 teams, including five head-to-head matchups: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia, No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin, No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 21 Texas.