Tucker scores 1,000th point in Georgia State’s lopsided win

Tucker scored seven points in 20 minutes, with two steals and was one of those cheering the loudest when freshman Malik Ferguson, playing his first game of the season, made the first shot he took.

Tucker, a 6-3 senior from Dacula High School, spent three seasons at the College of Charleston before transferring to Georgia State when Hayes took the job a year ago. He humbly accepted the captaincy and has worked hard to live up to the role.

“The coaches talked to me in the off-season and said we’ve got a whole new group of players, and they needed me and the other returning players to really just lead all the players in what we’re trying to accomplish,” Tucker said. “It really just means being around in the locker room, outside the court, making sure that we’re all together.”

Hayes said, “He’s not only talking the talk, but he’s also walking the walk. I think our participation rate over the summer and in the fall was 100%. You talk about somebody who didn’t miss a day and showed up regardless of how you feel. Brenden exemplifies showing up when he had ankle issues, when he had a back issue. He earned credibility with his teammates.”

Georgia State (4-4) had five players score in double figures, including Jay’Den Turner with 19 points and six rebounds, Toneari Lane with 15 points, Julian Mackey with 14 points and Lucas Taylor and Dwon Odom with 11 points apiece. Odom also had nine assists, four steals and two blocked shots.

The Panthers got more than they wanted – or likely expected – from Middle Georgia, who entered the game with a 3-7 record and a four-game losing streak. Georgia State had won its four previous meetings against the Knights, including 79-53 last season.

Middle Georgia used a 7-0 run to take an 11-9 lead and withstood a GSU spurt of 10 straight points that led to an eight-point lead. Middle Georgia was able to regain its composure and stay close, with Georgia State leading 35-32 at halftime.

Georgia State dominated the second half, shooting 58% from the floor and making nine 3-pointers. A 17-6 start to open the second got the ball rolling and a 20-1 streak finished it off.

“Those guys really brought it to us in the first half and they were committed to give us all they had and they have some good ballplayers for that level,” Hayes said. “Our guys brought their fight in the second half. We took a lot of good shots in the first half that simply did not fall. In the second half we paid more attention on the defensive end. We only gave up 25 points in the second half and I thought that was very complimentary.”

Middle Georgia was led by Martin Brice, a senior from Jonesboro by way of West Alabama, with 18 points.

Georgia State plays again on Saturday in Macon against Mercer.