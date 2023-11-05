Morehouse defeats Clark Atlanta in battle of teams seeking first win

In a game that each team entered winless, Morehouse defeated host Clark Atlanta 35-21 on Saturday afternoon.

Morehouse (1-9) started the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown return of a blocked punt by Jalen Brown a little more than four minutes into the game and eventually built a 28-6 lead in the middle of the third quarter.

Jaiden Jones of Morehouse finished with 165 yards rushing on 31 carries and scored the Maroon Tigers’ first two touchdowns on offense, on runs of 9 and 7 yards.

Trailing 14-0, Clark Atlanta (0-10) scored on a 12-yard pass from DaQuan Nelson to Devion Newson. The extra-point attempt was no good.

Morehouse’s Brogan Korta caught two touchdown passes from Miles Scott, covering 8 and 26 yards.

One of Clark Atlanta’s three touchdowns came on a 40-yard run by Josef Douglas.

Nelson finished 12-of-25 passing for 148 yards, with the touchdown and no interceptions. He was sacked three times. Scott was 10-of-17 passing for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

