Kennesaw State returns home, rolls past Brescia for easy win

Playing for the first time at home in two weeks, Kennesaw State extended its winning streak to five games with a 91-59 victory over NAIA opponent Brescia University Tuesday.

Simeon Cottle scored 17 points to led four players in double figures for the Owls, who improved to 9-3 with the victory. Quincy Ademokoya added 16 points while Jamel King and Roquez Johnson each scored 13 for Kennesaw, which held a 50-22 lead at halftime.

It was Kennesaw State’s eighth straight victory and the 22nd in the past 23 games in its home arena.