Kennesaw State returns home, rolls past Brescia for easy win

State Sports Report
By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

Playing for the first time at home in two weeks, Kennesaw State extended its winning streak to five games with a 91-59 victory over NAIA opponent Brescia University Tuesday.

Simeon Cottle scored 17 points to led four players in double figures for the Owls, who improved to 9-3 with the victory. Quincy Ademokoya added 16 points while Jamel King and Roquez Johnson each scored 13 for Kennesaw, which held a 50-22 lead at halftime.

It was Kennesaw State’s eighth straight victory and the 22nd in the past 23 games in its home arena.

The Owls will face UNC-Asheville Saturday on the road. Kennesaw defeated UNC-Asheville 79-76 at home on Dec. 5, the second win in its current five-game win streak.

