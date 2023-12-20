Kennesaw State returns home, rolls past Brescia for easy win

Playing for the first time at home in two weeks, Kennesaw State extended its winning streak to five games with a 91-59 victory over NAIA opponent Brescia University Tuesday.
Simeon Cottle scored 17 points to led four players in double figures for the Owls, who improved to 9-3 with the victory. Quincy Ademokoya added 16 points while Jamel King and Roquez Johnson each scored 13 for Kennesaw, which held a 50-22 lead at halftime.
It was Kennesaw State’s eighth straight victory and the 22nd in the past 23 games in its home arena.
The Owls will face UNC-Asheville Saturday on the road. Kennesaw defeated UNC-Asheville 79-76 at home on Dec. 5, the second win in its current five-game win streak.
Five Straight Wins!!! #SOLID | #HootyHoo 🦉🏀 pic.twitter.com/uFwE3CAy8K— Kennesaw State MBB (@KSUOWLSMBB) December 20, 2023
Tonight's Rock Solid Player of the Game -— Kennesaw State MBB (@KSUOWLSMBB) December 20, 2023
RJ Johnson 💪
✅ 13 points
✅ 6 assists
✅ 3 rebounds#SOLID | #HootyHoo 🦉🏀 pic.twitter.com/r19wyxc8iJ
