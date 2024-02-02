Kennesaw State falls to Bellarmine in overtime

Six Owls players scored in double figures, but Kennesaw State lost to Bellarmine 96-95 in overtime Thursday night at the KSU Convocation Center.
Ben Johnson hit a 3-pointer as time expired in OT to decide the game.
The Owls are 13-9, 4-4 in Atlantic Sun play.
Quincy Ademokoya led Kennesaw State with 20 points while Demond Robinson added 17. Simeon Cottle contributed 14 points and Terrell Burden and Jamel King scored 12 each. Rongie Gordon finished with 11 points.
Burden had 13 assists.
Langdon Hatton scored 27 and Bash Wieland added 25 for Bellarmine (6-17, 2-6), which is in Louisville, Ky.
Kennesaw State hosts Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at 5 p.m.