Georgia State men’s basketball opens conference play vs. Arkansas State

The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2023-24 men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday, with each of the 14 league members playing 18 conference games.

The Sun Belt slate opens Dec. 30 and runs through March 1. All 14 teams will participate in 2024 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship, scheduled for March 5-11 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

Georgia State’s Sun Belt slate consists of home-and-home with East Division foes App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion. Against the West Division, the Panthers will host Arkansas State, Troy and Texas State while traveling to Louisiana, Southern Miss and South Alabama. GSU does not face ULM.

Under second-year head coach Jonas Hayes, the Panthers open conference play with a home game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Dec. 30 at the GSU Convocation Center.

The annual home-and-home with rival Georgia Southern will open Saturday, Jan. 13 at the GSU Convocation Center, and then the Panthers travel to Statesboro the following Saturday, Jan. 20.

The 2023-24 season will also mark the inaugural MAC-SBC Challenge – a scheduling alliance that features 12 Sun Belt teams and 12 Mid-American Conference teams. The 12 participating teams from each conference will play one home and one away game in 2023-24.

As previously announced, Georgia State travels to Western Michigan on Nov. 11, and in the second leg of the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge, the Panthers will host a home game against a to-be-determined MAC foe on Saturday Feb. 10.

Other highlights of the non-conference schedule include the second annual Capitol Classic Nov. 17-19 at the GSU Convocation Center and road games against in-state foes Kennesaw State and Mercer as well as a trip to BYU.

The complete schedule with all non-conference dates will be announced in the near future.