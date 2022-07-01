Georgia State finishes program-best 88th in NCAA Director’s Cup

The beach volleyball team set a school record with 28 wins and finished with a No. 7 national ranking. They had 12 wins against ranked teams, including a victory over No. 2 TCU, which equals the highest-ranked opponent GSU has beaten in any sport.

The football team went 8-5 and won a bowl game for the second consecutive year.

Men’s basketball won the Sun Belt Conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament. They have three conference championships and three NCAA appearances over the past five years.

Men’s tennis won the Sun Belt regular-season and tournament titles and earned its seventh NCAA berth. Women’s tennis won a share of the regular-season title.

Men’s soccer was the runner-up in the MAC, earned an at-large spot in the NCAA Tournament and beat Charlotte in the first round for the first NCAA win in school history.

Women’s track and field saw distance runner Marine Garnier win two conference titles and earn all-conference honors in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.

The baseball team won 30 games for the first time since 2015, and its 15 conference wins equaled a program high. Max Ryerson set a school record with 22 homers.

The program had three academic All-American selections – Matthew Fearnley (soccer), Eva Chivu (tennis) and Garnier (track).