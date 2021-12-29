Georgia State calls off Thursday, Sunday games because of COVID-19

The Panthers are scheduled to host Texas-Arlington on Jan. 6 and Texas State on Jan. 8 at the GSU Sports Arena.

Georgia State, playing without power forward Eliel Nsoseme all season, has relied heavily on the 3-point shot. The Panthers lead the Sun Belt in 3-pointers (103 made, 37.6%) and ranked third in the league in scoring (75.4 points).

“They’ve got a lot of good guards … a lot of good guards,” Tech coach Josh Pastner said. “They run good stuff. They’re fun to watch and really get up and down. Give coach Lanier and his staff credit. They’re a very good basketball team.”

Corey Allen (15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds), Justin Roberts (13.2 points), Williams (12.7 points, 4.6 rebounds), Nelson Phillips (10.6) and Jalen Thomas (7.0 rebounds) are the team leaders.

The GSU women (6-6) had their conference opener canceled because of issues within the Little Rock program. The Trojans have had their three games called off because of the flu and COVID and have not played in Dec. 12. The Georgia State women will travel to Arkansas State on Saturday.

According to Sun Belt policies, games canceled because of COVID are considered a no-contest and not rescheduled.