Former Tuskegee legend Willie Slater to lead Clark Atlanta football program

Slater replaces Tim Bowens, who was relieved of his duties by athletic director Lin Dawson in November. Bowens coached the Panthers for two seasons, compiling a 2-18 record. The team was 2-8 in 2021 and 0-10 in Bowens’ debut season of 2019. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Clark Atlanta did not play in the 2020 season.

“We are excited to have Willie Slater as part of the Clark Atlanta University football family,” athletic director J. Lin Dawson said in a statement. “In 42 years of coaching, coach Slater has been the standard for excellence and winning football.